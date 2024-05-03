David Gilmour Schedules First New Album in 9 Years, 'Luck and Strange,' and Sets Dates for First UK Live Shows in 8 Years

David Gilmour, longtime guitarist/vocalist for Pink Floyd, recently revealed the impending release of Luck and Strange, his first new solo album in nine years, and now he’s gone a step further, announcing a six-night residency at the Royal Albert Hall. Scheduled for October 9-12 and October 14-15, the shows will be Gilmour's first in the UK in eight years and will go on sale on Friday, May 10 via Ticketmaster for general sale.

Source: Sony Music The cover art for David Gilmour's new album, 'Luck and Strange,' scheduled for release on September 6.

The aforementioned Luck and Strange is set for a September 6 release and was recorded over a five-month span in Brighton and London and jointly produced by Gilmour and Charlie Andrew (ALT-J, Marika Hackman). “We invited Charlie to the house, so he came and listened to some demos, and said things like, ‘Well, why does there have to be a guitar solo there?’ and ‘Do they all fade out? Can’t some of them just end?’” recalled Gilmour in the press release announcing the album. “He has a wonderful lack of knowledge or respect for this past of mine. He’s very direct and not in any way overawed, and I love that. That is just so good for me because the last thing you want is people just deferring to you.” Luck and Strange features nine tracks, eight of which are originals, but the one outlier is a cover of the Montgolfier Brothers’ “Between Two Points.” Among the musicians featured on the album include Guy Pratt and Tom Herbert on bass, Adam Betts, Steve Gadd and Steve DiStanislao on drums, Rob Gentry and Roger Eno on keyboards, and string and choral arrangements by Will Gardner. Perhaps the most notable – and poignant – appearance occurs on the album’s title track: keyboard contributions from the late Richard Wright, recorded in 2007 during what’s described in the press release as “a jam in a barn at David’s house.”

Source: MEGA Gilmour - seen here in 2006 - will be returning to the stage in October, playing a multi-night residency at the Royal Albert Hall.

Here's the full track listings for the different versions of the album, but in addition to these, there will also be deluxe LP and CD box sets announced in the near future. VINYL - Gatefold sleeve and booklet with photography and design by Anton Corbijn SIDE ONE Black Cat Luck and Strange The Piper’s Call A Single Spark Vita Brevis Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour SIDE TWO Dark and Velvet Nights Sings Scattered*** CD - Album plus two bonus tracks | Digipak and booklet with photography and design by Anton Corbijn Black Cat* Luck and Strange The Piper’s Call A Single Spark Vita Brevis* Between Two Points** - with Romany Gilmour Dark and Velvet Nights Sings Scattered*** BONUS TRACKS Yes, I Have Ghosts Luck and Strange (original Barn Jam)* BLU-RAY – AUDIO ONLY - Album in Dolby Atmos and high-resolution stereo mixes plus four bonus tracks | Digipak and booklet with photography and design by Anton Corbijn Black Cat* Luck and Strange The Piper’s Call A Single Spark Vita Brevis* Between Two Points** - with Romany Gilmour Dark and Velvet Nights Sings Scattered*** BONUS TRACKS In Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res stereo Yes, I Have Ghosts Luck and Strange (original Barn Jam)* A Single Spark (Orchestral)* Scattered (Orchestral)*

