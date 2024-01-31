Dead and Company to Reunite for Shows at Sphere in Las Vegas

Dead & Company has confirmed its upcoming residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The band finished its farewell tour with two shows in San Francisco last July, but rumors about an extended stint at the cutting-edge venue have been swirling for months.

Source: MEGA 'It’s gonna be a ball,' the band said in a promotional video.

"In 2023, Dead & Company played their final tour," the band said in a Jan. 31 video posted to its account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "But there are other ways to make sure the music never stops. And it’s gonna be a ball." The clip then moved to an aerial shot of the Sphere adorned with a massive Grateful Dead skull. Dead and Company is an offshoot of the iconic jam band helmed by former members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart. The current lineup also includes pop rock superstar John Mayer. No dates have been announced at this time, but Rolling Stone reported that the band will play at least 15 shows at the Sphere.

Dead and Company's residency will follow U2's 40-show stint at the venue, which Madison Square Garden owner James Dolan spent $2.3 billion to build. Construction took five years. Many fans were excited in the comments below Dead and Company's post. "Can't wait, see you there," one person said. "The music needs to be played!" said another. But others noted that tickets will likely be expensive. Dead and Company concerts are always in high demand, and the Sphere is a particularly pricey venue. "I'm gonna be so broke after this," one commenter said. "I have to start saving up 3 years ago to afford it," said another. "Mortgage the house and forget the kids college....I will be headed to Las Vegas," a different commenter said.

Source: MEGA Rumors about the upcoming residency have been swirling for months.

Phish, another jam band that's taken up the Grateful Dead's mantle, will play four shows at the Sphere in April. One will happen on the cannabis-centric 4/20 holiday. The band already has ties to Dolan through their annual New Year's residency at MSG. The interior and exterior of the Sphere are both covered in giant wrap-around LED screens that provide a unique experience for concertgoers and viewers of the Las Vegas skyline. "From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we've been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas," frontman Trey Anastasio said in a press release last year. "We're thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans."

Source: MEGA The project is an offshoot of the Grateful Dead, a pioneering jam band.

The Grateful Dead is so culturally significant that Stanford University has dedicated an entire class to the group and its history. The six-week online course titled "Psychedelia and Groove: The Music and Culture of the Grateful Dead" will be taught by musician and journalist David Gans, the host of SiriusXM's The Grateful Dead Hour. The group's "groundbreaking fusion of music, counterculture, and community engagement forged an enduring legacy that transcends generations while shaping the evolution of music and cultural expression," according to the course description on Stanford's website. "By the end of the course, students will have a well-rounded appreciation for the roots, struggles, and milestones that shaped the Grateful Dead’s trajectory, an understanding of its profound impact on music and culture, and insight into a legacy that still resonates deeply today."