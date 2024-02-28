Def Leppard to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of 'Pyromania' with Deluxe Extended LP: 'It Still Has That Special Quality'

Def Leppard will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Pyromania by releasing an expanded deluxe edition of the record on April 26.
It will include several live recordings and an entire disc of unreleased demos that were recently recovered by vocalist Joe Elliott, according to an Instagram post from the band on Wednesday, Feb. 28.
Fans will be able to stream a rough mix of "Photograph" with unfinished vocals on Friday, March 1.
Pre-orders can be placed on Def Leppard's website. There are several bundles that include other merch like t-shirts and a bomber jacket.
Pyromania – which straddled the line between the new wave of British heavy metal, glam and pop rock – broke Def Leppard into the mainstream when it was released in January 1983.
The record made it to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and has been certified diamond in the U.S. This success allowed Def Leppard's next two LPs Hysteria and Adrenalize to make it to No. 1 on the album charts in the U.S. and their native U.K.
Elliott served as executive producer for the upcoming release with assistance from Ronan McHugh. The record was mastered by Andy Pearce.
"A labor of love, and I loved every minute of it !!" Elliott said in a statement obtained by Blabbermouth. "Rediscovering dusty old cassettes which were brilliantly restored by Ronan and finding the long-lost, unfinished '11th track' was a journey only few of us are lucky enough to take … what a trip!!"
Bassist Rick Savage also provided a statement to the outlet.
"Right from the very early days, we had a specific idea of how we wanted to sound. A massive wall of guitars and drums supporting huge vocals and melodies. That vision came to fruition with the making of Pyromania," he said.
"Even now it still has that special quality that made it such a ground-breaking record. It's a testament to the songs that they remain the fans' favorites and true cornerstones of any (Def Leppard) show. 40 years?? It doesn't even seem like 40 days."
The Instagram post included more details about the upcoming release.
"Available on black 2LP, coloured 2LP, half-speed Mastered 1LP, 2CD, and a deluxe 4CD package featuring Blu-Ray Atmos Mix of the album and a book of rare photos by Ross Halfin with new quotes from the band," the post says. "Also available for streaming and download."
Fans were thrilled in the comment section below the post.
"Yes sir! One of my top 5 rock albums," one said. "I remember getting this on tape," said another.
Check out the full tracklist below:
SIDE A
ROCK ROCK (TIL YOU DROP)
PHOTOGRAPH
STAGEFRIGHT
TOO LATE FOR LOVE
DIE HARD THE HUNTER
SIDE B
FOOLIN'
ROCK OF AGES
COMIN' UNDER FIRE
ACTION! NOT WORDS
BILLY'S GOT A GUN
SIDE C
NO YOU CAN'T DO THAT - UNRELEASED OUT-TAKE
ROCK ROCK (TIL YOU DROP) - ROUGH MIX VERSION
PHOTOGRAPH - ROUGH MIX VERSION (UNFINISHED VOCAL)
STAGEFRIGHT - ROUGH MIX VERSION
TOO LATE FOR LOVE - ROUGH MIX VERSION
DIE HARD THE HUNTER - ROUGH MIX VERSION
SIDE D
FOOLIN' - ROUGH MIX VERSION
ROCK OF AGES - ROUGH MIX VERSION
COMIN' UNDER FIRE - ROUGH MIX VERSION
ACTION! NOT WORDS - ROUGH MIX VERSION / CHORUS ONLY
BILLY'S GOT A GUN - ROUGH MIX VERSION