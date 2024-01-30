Watch Depeche Mode's New Video 'Before We Drown'

Continuing one of the most fruitful band-director partnerships of the last 40 years, Depeche Mode released its latest Anton Corbijn-directed music video on Jan. 29. Watch the clip for Depeche Mode’s “Before We Drown” below.

The song, taken from the Essex band’s 2023 album Memento Mori, is the third Corbijn-directed video from the album, after “Ghosts Again” and “Wagging Tongue.” A onetime NME photographer, Corbijn first directed a video for Depeche Mode back in 1986, for the single “A Question of Time.” Since then, he’s shot nearly two dozen music videos for the band (including signature tracks “Personal Jesus,” “Enjoy the Silence” and “Never Let Me Down Again”), filmed numerous concerts, and released an entire book of his (largely black and white) photos of the band.

Source: MEGA Anton Corbijn's photos and videos redefined Depeche Mode's image.

Depeche Mode has often credited Corbijn’s photography for helping successfully shift the image of the band, which began as a bouncy new wave outfit, and gradually evolved with a darker, moodier sound. As guitarist/songwriter Martin Gore once put it: “We were seen as just a pop band. We thought that Anton had a certain seriousness, a certain gravity to his work, that would help us get away from that.” As Corbijn himself described his role in shaping the band’s image: “I felt people associated synthesizer music with being technical and emotionally distant, and I felt they had soul. I think I had an approach that’s more in that direction, and that made the difference.”

In addition to his longtime association with Depeche Mode, Corbijn has also been a frequent collaborator with U2. He took some of the most iconic photographs of Joy Division while still an NME photographer, and later made his feature directorial debut with Control, a biopic of late frontman Ian Curtis. He has also directed the noir thrillers The American, with George Clooney, and A Most Wanted Man, which featured one of Philip Seymour Hoffman’s final starring performances.

Source: MEGA Depeche Mode's 'Memento Mori' tour is the band's first since the death of keyboardist Andy Fletcher.

Depeche Mode is still on tour in support of Memento Mori; the tour is the band’s first following the death of founding member and keyboardist, Andy Fletcher, who died in 2022 after suffering an aortic dissection. Having recently wrapped a flurry of dates North America — including several in Los Angeles, where Dec. 13 was declared “Depeche Mode Day” in the city — the group play Manchester’s AO Arena tonight, then continue on with dates throughout the UK, Ireland and Europe, ending with a show in Cologne on April 8.