'You Got Your Descendents in My Circle Jerks': Punk Legends Release Covers Split Ahead of Co-Headlining U.S. Tour

Descendents and Circle Jerks celebrated their upcoming co-headlining tour by covering each other on a new 7-inch split. You Got Your Descendents in My Circle Jerks – which came out via Trust Records on Thursday, March 14 – is not available to stream. Fans can buy a copy of the vinyl through the label's website or at one of the upcoming shows.

Trust Records uploaded a commercial for the release to YouTube, which features frontmen Milo Aukerman and Keith Morris bumping into each other on the street. "You got your Descendents in my Circle Jerks," Morris said. "You got your Circle jerks in my Descendents," Aukerman replied. Descendents covered "Red Tape," "I Want Some Skank" and "Beverly Hills," while Circle Jerks provided renditions of "Kabuki Girl" and "Hope." Their joint tour will begin on Friday, March 15 in Phoenix and end in Brooklyn on April 13. Both bands formed in Los Angeles County in the late 1970s. Descendents hail from Manhattan Beach, which is immediately north of Circle Jerks' native Hermosa Beach.

Source: YouTube The 7-inch is not available to stream and is already sold out on the Trust Records website.

Descendents played a pivotal role in popularizing pop punk. Blink-182, Green Day and NOFX have all cited the band as a key influence. Aukerman has been at the center of the band since the early 1980s. Their logo is a crudely-drawn cartoon of the frontman. Aukerman was such an important part of the group that they decided to break up in 1987 when he left to pursue a graduate degree in biochemistry. The remaining members formed All. The successor was named after the 1987 Descendents album, which was ostensibly Aukerman's last with the group. He ended up rejoining in 1995. Circle Jerks is a more traditional hardcore band which formed following Morris' departure from Black Flag. Their 1980 studio debut Group Sex is considered a landmark in the genre. Guitarist Greg Hetson was also a member of Bad Religion for nearly two decades. Brett Gurewitz, another member of the group, went on to create Epitaph Records. The label signed Descendents ahead of their 2016 comeback album Hypercaffium Spazzinate. It also released their 2021 record 9th & Walnut.

Source: YouTube Fans might be able to grab a copy of the vinyl during the upcoming tour.

Check out the tracklist for the split below: Descendents // Side A Red Tape I Want Some Skank Beverly Hills Circle Jerks // Side B Kabuki Girl Hope

Here's a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: 03/15 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre 03/16 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater 03/17 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace 03/19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues 03/20 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center 03/22 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s 03/23 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues 03/24 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom 03/26 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live 03/27 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre 03/29 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live 03/30 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live 03/31 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues 04/02 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Heaven 04/03 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl 04/05 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz 04/06 – Richmond, VA – The National 04/07 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live 04/09 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place 04/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall 04/12 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom 04/13 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount