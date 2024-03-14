'You Got Your Descendents in My Circle Jerks': Punk Legends Release Covers Split Ahead of Co-Headlining U.S. Tour

Descendents and Circle Jerks celebrated their upcoming co-headlining tour by covering each other on a new 7-inch split.
You Got Your Descendents in My Circle Jerks – which came out via Trust Records on Thursday, March 14 – is not available to stream. Fans can buy a copy of the vinyl through the label's website or at one of the upcoming shows.
Trust Records uploaded a commercial for the release to YouTube, which features frontmen Milo Aukerman and Keith Morris bumping into each other on the street.
"You got your Descendents in my Circle Jerks," Morris said. "You got your Circle jerks in my Descendents," Aukerman replied.
Descendents covered "Red Tape," "I Want Some Skank" and "Beverly Hills," while Circle Jerks provided renditions of "Kabuki Girl" and "Hope."
Their joint tour will begin on Friday, March 15 in Phoenix and end in Brooklyn on April 13.
Both bands formed in Los Angeles County in the late 1970s. Descendents hail from Manhattan Beach, which is immediately north of Circle Jerks' native Hermosa Beach.
Descendents played a pivotal role in popularizing pop punk. Blink-182, Green Day and NOFX have all cited the band as a key influence.
Aukerman has been at the center of the band since the early 1980s. Their logo is a crudely-drawn cartoon of the frontman.
Aukerman was such an important part of the group that they decided to break up in 1987 when he left to pursue a graduate degree in biochemistry.
The remaining members formed All. The successor was named after the 1987 Descendents album, which was ostensibly Aukerman's last with the group. He ended up rejoining in 1995.
Circle Jerks is a more traditional hardcore band which formed following Morris' departure from Black Flag. Their 1980 studio debut Group Sex is considered a landmark in the genre.
Guitarist Greg Hetson was also a member of Bad Religion for nearly two decades. Brett Gurewitz, another member of the group, went on to create Epitaph Records. The label signed Descendents ahead of their 2016 comeback album Hypercaffium Spazzinate. It also released their 2021 record 9th & Walnut.
Check out the tracklist for the split below:
Descendents // Side A
Red Tape
I Want Some Skank
Beverly Hills
Circle Jerks // Side B
Kabuki Girl
Hope
Here's a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:
03/15 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
03/16 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater
03/17 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace
03/19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
03/20 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
03/22 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s
03/23 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
03/24 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
03/26 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live
03/27 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre
03/29 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
03/30 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
03/31 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
04/02 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Heaven
04/03 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
04/05 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
04/06 – Richmond, VA – The National
04/07 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live
04/09 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
04/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
04/12 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
04/13 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount