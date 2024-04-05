Late Rapper DMX Appears on New Five Finger Death Punch Single 'This Is The Way'

The late rapper DMX has a feature on the new Five Finger Death Punch single "This Is The Way," which dropped alongside a music video on Friday, April 5.
DMX's punchy verses on the slick, rhythmic radio rock track sound as lively as ever.
"The idea of collaborating with DMX had been in discussion for years, and it was a long and winding road," Five Finger Death Punch said in a social media post. "We have always viewed DMX as 'the metalhead of hip-hop' because of his aggressive, raw, and untamed style."
They added that the track "is more than just a song; it’s a salute to a legend, a way to honor DMX’s memory."
The music video was directed by DMX's friend and collaborator Hype Williams, who's also worked with artists like Tupac Shakur, Wu-Tang Clan and Jay-Z.
"This Is The Way" was released alongside the deluxe edition of Five Finger Death Punch's 2022 album AfterLife, which made it to No. 10 on the Billboard 200.
Fans were loving the new single in the comment section on YouTube.
"Phenomenal. DMX sounds amazing! Rest in Peace, DMX," one said. "This is an awesome song. And a good way to keep DMX's memory going strong," said another.
DMX, real name Earl Simmons, emerged from Yonkers – a small city immediately north of New York City.
His first album It's Dark and Hell Is Hot came out in 1998 and quickly made it to the top of the Billboard 200. DMX managed to repeat that feat with his next four studio albums. All of the rapper's first five releases have been certified platinum in the U.S.
He was best known for rowdy singles like "Ruff Ryders' Anthem," "X Gon' Give It To Ya" and "Where The Hood At."
DMX struggled with addiction from a young age. He died in April 2021 at age 50 after a drug overdose triggered a fatal heart attack.
Five Finger Death Punch is mostly an arena rock band these days, but frontman Ivan Moody's career started with the rap-tinged nu metal band Motograter.
The act was defined by its elaborate costumes and use of the titular instrument, a giant amped up metal cable that was whacked with a mallet.
Five Finger Death Punch will embark on a North American tour later this year with support from Marilyn Manson and Slaughter to Prevail.
Check out a full list of the upcoming dates below:
Aug. 02 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 05 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 07 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Centre
Aug. 08 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 10 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amp
Aug. 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amp
Aug. 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 16 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 19 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
Aug. 21 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Aug. 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Aug. 24 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre (No Manson)
Aug. 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Aug. 29 – Airway Heights, WA – NorthQuest
Aug. 31 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amp
Sep. 03 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater
Sep. 04 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amp
Sep. 06 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sep. 08 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden
Sep. 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resorts Amp
Sep. 11 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre
Sep. 13 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater
Sep. 15 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sep. 16 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sep. 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sep. 19 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion