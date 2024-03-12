Doja Cat Deactivates Instagram Following Fan Negativity: 'I'm Not Really Feeling This Anymore'

Doja Cat has deactivated her Instagram account in an effort to preserve her mental health. The rapper said she's sick of being mistreated by users on the platform in a goodbye note posted over the weekend. "Hey i’m gonna deactivate because i’m not really feeling this anymore. you guys take care of yourselves," she said in a now unviewable Instagram post on Saturday, March 9. "I like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but i just feel like this is getting to be too much," Doja Cat continued. "The way i’m spoken to on here and treated makes me have f--ked up thoughts. Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye."

'Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet,' she said in a post shortly before the account was deactivated on Saturday, March 9.

Screenshots of the note were posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Her account there was still active and making posts as of Tuesday, March 12. This came after Doja Cat called out some segments of her fanbase in a series of posts in July, XXL reported. She told her listeners that she doesn't love them and objected to them calling themselves "kittenz." The tirade led more than 230,000 Instagram users to unfollow her, Billboard reported. "I feel free," she said in an Instagram story following the incident. "Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I've defeated a large beast that's been holding me down for so long and it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was."

The negative mental health impacts of social media are widely understood at this point, but average users may not understand how much pressure figures like Doja Cat receive from their hundreds of thousands of followers. The toxicity on platforms like X and Instagram has been boosted by the increasingly intense nature of fandoms. Social media has broken down many of the walls between performers and their audiences, but it's also led to a sense of entitlement and made it easier to conduct massive bullying campaigns.

This came after Doja Cat into a social media spat with some of her fans in July 2023.

Billie Eilish revealed that she deleted all social media apps from her phone during an interview with Conan O'Brien last year. "Being a teenager on the internet, those were my people. I was one of those people on the internet," she said. "Over the years, slowly the videos that I’m watching and the things that I’m seeing on the internet are about me. I’m like … ew! Stinky! I don’t like that."

The star said she doesn't owe her fans anything and doesn't love them.

The star added that she began to have trouble parsing fact from fiction on the internet. "Anything I read on the internet, I believe. Me! And I know for a fact that’s stupid and that I shouldn’t do that because I have proof that it’s not all true. Almost none of it’s true," Eilish said. "It’s small white lies that goes over everyone’s heads, but everyone believes. How much was a lie what I was reading when I was looking at the internet?"

