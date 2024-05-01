Donald Trump Wants Rappers to Boost His Presidential Campaign: Report

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly looking for rappers to help him draw in more voters of color. The 2024 candidate hopes to hold a campaign event at New York City's Madison Square Garden with several high-profile Black musicians, according to a Boston Herald article published over the weekend. He wants to hold similar rallies in Chicago, Detroit and Atlanta.

Source: MEGA 'The Republican Party does not have a cohesive engagement plan for Black communities,' one of the former president's supporter said.

Trump has a long history of working with rappers. Lil Pump is an ardent supporter of the former president. He wrote a campaign anthem called "Lil Pimp Big MAGA Steppin" in 2020. The title is a reference Trump mispronouncing the rapper's stage name while introducing him at a rally. Lil Pump even got Trump's mugshot tattooed on his leg earlier this year. Ice Cube and Lil Wayne supported Trump's Platinum Plan, which was designed to increase wealth for Black communities. "Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership," Lil Wayne said in a tweet following his 2020 meeting with Trump. "He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

Kanye West also supported the former president in 2016. When the rapper decided to pursue a presidential campaign in 2020, he wanted Trump to be his running mate. The candidate faced allegations of bigotry for meeting with West, who has a long history of antisemitic comments. Trump later called the rapper a "seriously troubled man" and told him not to run for office. There are also many rappers who strongly oppose Trump. Those ranks include YG and the late Nipsey Hussle, who released a track called "FDT" in 2016. The title stands for "F--k Donald Trump." Civil rights activists have also called out the former president for his rhetoric surrounding the Central Park Five case. Trump called for the death penalty after five teens were arrested for the murder of jogger Trisha Meili in New York City in 1989. The teens were convicted, but their sentences were overturned after DNA evidence helped authorities identify the actual murderer.

The Boston Herald report paints a grim picture of Trump's effort to court voters of color. "To be quite honest, the Republican Party does not have a cohesive engagement plan for Black communities," Darrell Scott, a Black pastor and longtime Trump supporter told the outlet. "What it has are conservatives in communities of color who have taken it upon themselves to head our own initiatives." But Trump's polling numbers for those demographics don't actually look all that bad, especially in comparison with how Republicans fared with them 10 or 20 years ago.

Source: MEGA Polling numbers show that Trump has drastically improved Republicans' performance with Black and Latino voters in recent years.

Polling data from last month compiled by the Pew Research Center says most Black and Latino Americans will vote for President Joe Biden, but that Republicans have made serious inroads with those communities in recent years. In 2012, just 6% of African Americans and 27% of Latinos voted for U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney as he faced off against former President Barack Obama, Cornell University's Roper Center for Public Opinion Research reported. Trump managed to court 8% of Black voters and 28% of Latino voters in 2016. Those numbers jumped to 12% and 32% respectively for his 2020 campaign. Now, Pew reports that 18% of African Americans and 44% of Latinos will vote for the former president.

