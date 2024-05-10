Drake's Toronto Mansion Targeted by Another Alleged Trespasser in Wake of Security Guard Shooting

Drake's Toronto mansion was allegedly the target of two separate alleged trespassing incidents this week. They came after one of the rapper's security guards was injured in a shooting at the property on Tuesday, May 7. The latest situation unfolded on the afternoon of Thursday, May 9. Police were called to investigate after the unidentified person showed up at Drake's home in the ritzy Bridle Path neighborhood.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA They came after one of the rapper's security guards was shot in front of the property on Tuesday, May 7.

"At approximately 3:30pm yesterday afternoon, police were called about a trespasser on the property," the Toronto Police Service told Q. "That person got into an altercation with security guards prior to police arrival and was taken to hospital. We are currently investigating." It's not clear if the subject suffered any serious injuries. A video circulating on social media appears to show an ambulance parked in front of the mansion. Drake's bad week began with the shooting at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7. Police responded to the scene and found the security guard unconscious and suffering from an upper chest wound. He was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery. Police wouldn't say if Drake was home at the time, but did reveal that the rapper and his team were cooperating with the investigation. "Information is very limited at this time," Toronto police Inspector Paul Krawczyk said during a press conference the day after the shooting. "As we get information, we will share it with you."

Article continues below advertisement

The latest trespasser arrived at the property around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8. The person reportedly said they were "here to see Drake" and got into a physical altercation with Drake's security team. "Officers were called after a person attempted to gain access to the property," the Toronto Police Service told Q. "The person was apprehended under the mental health act and taken to get medical assistance." The startling incidents came amid Drake's ongoing beef with Kendrick Lamar. The pair have been exchanging diss tracks for over a month now. Drake's latest entry "The Heart Part 6" dropped on Monday, May 6 – just one day before the shooting. The track followed Lamar's new songs "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us." The second track included some very serious allegations about the Toronto rapper.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Drake is currently in the middle of a tense dispute with Kendrick Lamar.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

"Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young," Lamar said. "Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles." Drake denied this in his response. "Speaking of anything with a child, let’s get to that now," he said. "This Epstein angle was the s--t I expected / TikTok videos you collected and dissected / Instead of being on some dis-direct s--t/ You rather f--king grab your pen and misdirect s--t." Drake also referenced his friendship with the 20-year-old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown: "I’d never look twice at no teenager."

Article continues below advertisement

Lamar went on to claim that Drake has an 11-year-old daughter who he's hidden from the public. "I'm sorry that your father not active inside your world," the Los Angeles rapper said. "Try destroy families rather than takin' care of his own / Should be teachin' you time tables or watchin' Frozen with you / Or at your eleventh birthday singin' poems with you Instead, he be in Turks payin' for sex and poppin' Percs." Drake countered that his team fabricated this rumor as a way to trip Lamar up. "We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information," he said. "A daughter that’s eleven years old, I bet he takes it / We thought about givin’ a fake name or a destination." Kanye West, Rick Ross and J. Cole have also been involved in the beef which began with Lamar's verse on the Future and Metro Boomin track "Like That."

Powered by RedCircle