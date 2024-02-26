Drake Expresses Support for Tory Lanez as Rapper Serves 10 Years for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Drake has apparently expressed support for fellow Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, who's currently in prison after he was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. In an Instagram story on Monday, Feb. 26, Drake wrote "3 you" next to a picture of Lanez. Many fans interpreted the post as a call to free him from prison. Last August, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for the 2020 incident that left Megan with bullet fragments in her foot. She was getting out of an SUV leaving a Hollywood Hills pool party in the midst of an argument when shots rang out. "Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace," Megan said in a written statement read during the court proceedings. "Slowly but surely, I'm healing and coming back, but I will never be the same."

Source: MEGA Drake wrote '3 you' next to a picture of Lanez posted to the platform on Monday, Feb. 26.

Drake also appeared to call out Megan in his 2022 track "Circo Loco," a collaboration with 21 Savage. "This b**ch lie 'bout getting shots, but she still a stallion," Drake raped. "She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling." He also mentioned Megan during a concert in her native Houston last September, according to a video shared on social media. "Shout-out to Meg one time for real," he said while shouting out a photographer he was working with. "Not that Meg, this Meg."

Commentators on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, were not feeling Drake's post. "Drake’s actions are so corny. He is NOT someone I’m willing to separate from the music. All of it can go," one person said. "Men that bond over dislike of someone else always been weird to me. Especially when it’s dislike of a woman. Drake and Tory used to diss each other on songs. Now it’s 'free my dawg,'" said another. "Drake, who arguably has one of the largest fanbases in hip-hop, has been actively galvanizing his fanbase of misogynistic men & male identified women to attack a (Black woman) who is a victim of gun violence for a year now," a different commenter said. "But they’ll still push the narrative that Megan is the problem." A representative for Drake didn't respond to Q's request for comment.

Source: MEGA Lanez is currently serving 10 years in prison after he was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

His post came after Megan got into an online dispute with pop star Nicki Minaj last month. The exchange began when Megan released a diss track called "Hiss" on Jan. 26. It allegedly included references to many prominent figures in the music industry, including Minaj and her husband. "These h*es don’t be mad at Megan / these h*es mad at Megan’s Law," she rapped. She was referencing the federal legislation which requires law enforcement agencies to provide information about sex offenders to the public. Petty is a convicted sex offender who spent four years in prison. He was found guilty of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. Petty assaulted the then-16-year-old victim the year prior.

Source: MEGA Megan got into an online dispute with Nicki Minaj last month.

Minaj responded with a track called "Big Foot" that's packed to the brim with references to the Lanez incident. "​​Shots thrown but I still ain’t let Megan score / Bad b***h she like six foot / I call her, 'Big Foot' / The b***h fell off, I said, ‘Get up on your good foot,'" she rapped.