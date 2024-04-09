Dream Theater Announces First Tour With Mike Portnoy in More Than a Decade to Celebrate Band's 40th Anniversary

The progressive rock band Dream Theater will celebrate its 40th anniversary by bringing founding drummer Mike Portnoy back on the road. He rejoined the band last year following a break that spanned more than a decade. The percussionist hasn't been on tour with Dream Theater since 2010.

Source: MEGA The tour will begin in London on Oct. 20 and wrap up in Amsterdam on Nov. 24.

"This tour is going to be incredibly special for all of us!" Dream Theater said in an Instagram post announcing the upcoming trek. "Each show will surely be filled with anticipation and a variety of emotions," they added in a statement obtained by Loudwire. "We can’t wait to step on stage together once again and begin this historic celebration of 40 years with everyone this Fall." The tour will begin in London on Oct. 20 and wrap up in Amsterdam on Nov. 24. There will also be stops in Germany, Italy, Spain and Croatia. Dream Theater was formed in 1985 by a group of students at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. The band was originally called Majesty.

Over the course of two decades, they steadily worked their way up the charts. Dream Theater's commercial peak arguably came with 2009's Black Clouds & Silver Linings, which made it to No. 6 on the Billboard 200. This was Portnoy's final record with the band. He was replaced by Mike Mangini ahead of 2011's A Dramatic Turn of Events.

Source: MEGA This will be the band's first tour with founding drummer Mike Portnoy since 2010.

In 2016, Portnoy told Louder Sound he left Dream Theater because he didn't want his legacy to be defined by a single band. "I didn’t want to play with the same four musicians for the rest of my life," he said. "I needed to spread my wings." Since then, Portnoy has performed with acts including Avenged Sevenfold, Twisted Sister and Adrenaline Mob. "If you look at my body of work now it speaks for itself, and I’ve done over 50 albums with so many different bands, in so many different styles, from metal to rock and prog, and everything in between," Portnoy said. "All of the bands that I’ve been in make up the bigger picture of who I am, and I would hope that my musical legacy is about all of those things."

Source: MEGA The band formed at Boston's Berklee College of Music in 1985.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: Oct. 20 – London, England @ The O2 Oct. 22 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall Oct. 23 – Koln, Germany @ Palladium Oct. 25 – Milan, Italy @ Forum Oct. 26 – Rome, Italy @ Palazzo dello Sport Oct. 28 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith Oct. 29 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Arena Zagreb Nov. 1 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena Nov. 2 – Prague. Czech Republic @ Fortuna Arena Nov. 3 – Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena Nov. 6 – Helsinki, Finland @ Metro Areena Nov. 8 – Stockholm. Sweden @ Waterfront Nov. 9 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum Nov. 10 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Poolen Nov. 12 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal Nov. 13 – Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall Nov. 14 – Lyon, France @ Halle Tony Garnier Nov. 16 – Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena Nov. 17 – Madrid, Spain @ La Cubierta de Leganés Nov. 20 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Beethovensaal Nov. 21 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhundderthalle Nov. 23 – Paris, France @ Adidas Arena Nov. 24 – Amsterdam @ AFAS Live

