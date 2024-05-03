Dua Lipa Releases Highly Anticipated Third Album 'Radical Optimism'

The album began in earnest on November 9 of last year, when she released "Houdini," and it was kicked into higher gear on February 15 with the release of "Training Season." The elaborately choreographed video for "Illusion" followed several weeks ago.

As she stated to Billboard recently, "[Releasing the album] feels good. It feels for lack of a better word — radically optimistic. Throughout the whole record, there's this idea of chaos happening around and me trying to push through it in a way that feels authentic and honest to me."

She also chatted with Apple Music's Zane Lowe about the album's overarching theme, which is happiness. "With this album, I feel like I’ve managed to put so much more honesty out there, and be really open in a way that I don’t think I’ve ever had the chance to," she revealed. "There’s this one song, which is the last song in the album called 'Happy for You.' And I love that song because, to me, it’s about seeing someone who you were with move on, and be really happy for them. And I probably wouldn’t have been able to write that song on my first or second record because I don’t feel like I probably would’ve grown as a person or as an artist to be able to see someone that you loved move on. Or I would’ve found it difficult."