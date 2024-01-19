'Eat Sleep Rave Repeat' (Again) – Fatboy Slim Releases First Track From Forthcoming 'Best Of Remixes' EP

Fatboy Slim has dropped the first teaser from his new “Best Of Remixes” EP due to be released later this year – though the exact date and which songs will be included still remains under close wraps for the moment. The first release from that EP is a new remix of “Eat Sleep Rave Repeat”, the dance anthem which in 2013 gave Fatboy Slim his first U.K. Top 10 single since "Star 69/Weapon of Choice" over a decade before. For the new iteration of the song he has enlisted platinum-selling Brazilian DJ/producer Bruno Martini. Martini is a huge name in the electronic dance music world in his own right. The DJ, producer and multi-instrumentalist has racked up over a billion streams on Spotify and 500 million YouTube views, and collaborated with artists including Timbaland and Katy Perry. The four-minute track sees Martini lean in hard to the big room, deep rave sensibilities of the original, while also lending his own distinctive Brazilian stamp to the song.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m super excited to remix Fatboy Slim's legendary track 'Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat’ – an anthem in its own right,” Martini said in a statement. “My goal was to fit it so well with Brazil’s love for music and parties, especially with the carnival just around the corner! Fatboy Slim and Brazil are a perfect match. We love him so much! Thank you, Norman, for the opportunity”. Since breaking through with 1996’s Better Living Through Chemistry, the former Housemartins bassist quickly established himself as one of the U.K.’s premier dance music DJ/producers – and spectacularly crossed from the clubs to mainstream success with second album, You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby, which topped the U.K. Album charts and broke into the U.S. Billboard top 40 in 1998, selling five million copies along the way. It also spawned a stream of hit singles: “The Rockafeller Skank”, “Gangster Tripping”, “Praise You” and “Right Here, Right Now” all hit the British Top 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Fatboy Slim's breakthrough album 'You've Come A Long Way, Baby' took dance music into the mainstream.

“Back then I was like, ‘What can I get away with?’ I’d try to make pop records out of the wrong ingredients,” he later explained. “As long as it had a catchy hook, a bit of repetition, and you could dance to it, you could get away with pretty much anything." He told Future Music: “I wanted to take this music out of the nightclubs and onto the radio. So I took all of those dancefloor ingredients, but arranged them in a manner that the human brain would associate with pop music. “A lot of the underground club stuff was great, but they were missing that verse/chorus, verse/chorus, middle eight. I’d been in enough pop bands over the years to know that’s how it worked.” The follow-up album, Halfway Between the Gutter and the Stars, was released in 2000 and in the summer of 2002 Fatboy Slim put on Big Beach Boutique II, a free concert on Brighton Beach. More than 250,000 people attended – double the entire population of the city. It was later described as “the last perfect rave”.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Fatboy Slim's Big Beach Boutique II concert was described as 'the last perfect rave'.

Fatboy Slim’s fourth studio LP, Palookaville, will celebrate its twentieth anniversary later this year. A special 25th anniversary edition of You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby was released in October 2023. “Eat Sleep Rave Repeat (Bruno Martini Remix)” is out now.