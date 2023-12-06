Q Magazine
Echo & The Bunnymen Bring Their 'Songs to Learn & Sing' Tour to North America in 2024

The legendary Liverpudlians, still led by singer Ian McCulloch and guitarist Will Sergeant, will play their greatest hits

Source: MEGA

Ian McCulloch of Echo and the Bunnymen, a man who knows how to be properly lit

After previously making the announcement that they would be doing a jaunt through the UK and Europe under the banner of the "Songs to Learn & Sing" tour, Echo & The Bunnymen have additionally announced that they will be taking said tour across the pond for a series of dates in North America.

The dates in US and Canada will begin on May 7 in Austin, Texas, and the tour will wind its way across America - with stops in Toronto on May 23 and in Vancouver on June 4 - before coming to a conclusion in Rancho Mirage, California on June 14.

Source: Bunnymen.com

Appropriately, Echo & The Bunnymen's 'Songs to Learn & Sing' tour poster borrows from the cover of the album of the same name.

The tour, as Bunnymen fans will already know, takes its name from the title of the band's iconic 1985 best-of collection, Songs to Learn & Sing, which is regularly cited as one of the definitive greatest-hits albums by artists from the post-punk era.

One can reasonably presume, however, that the set list will not be drawn solely from that LP, as the band has actually released eight albums of original studio material since that collection, including their self-titled 1987 album, which gifted alt-rock radio with such soon-to-be staples as "Lips Like Sugar" and "Bedbugs and Ballyhoo."

Behold, the full list of dates for the 2024 Bunnymen tour!

United Kingdom:

Jan. 31, 2024 – Heswall – Linghams Booksellers

Mar. 2, 2024 – Norwich – University Of East Anglia

Mar. 3, 2024 – Brighton – Brighton Dome

Mar. 5, 2024 – Bournemouth – O2 Academy Bournemouth

Mar. 6, 2024 – Bristol – Bristol Beacon

Mar. 8, 2024 – London – Roundhouse

Mar. 10, 2024 – Cardiff – The Great Hall, Cardiff Uni Students Union

Mar. 12, 2024 – Nottingham – Rock City

Mar. 13, 2024 – Birmingham – O2 Academy Birmingham

Mar. 16, 2024 – Manchester – Albert Hall

Mar. 17, 2024 – Manchester – Albert Hall

Mar. 19, 2024 – Sheffield – Sheffield City Hall

Mar. 20, 2024 – Glasgow – Barrowland Ballroom

Mar. 22, 2024 – Leeds – O2 Academy Leeds

Mar. 23, 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne – O2 City Hall Newcastle

Mar. 25, 2024 – Liverpool – Liverpool Empire Theatre

Mar. 26, 2024 – Liverpool – Liverpool Empire Theatre

Europe:

Apr. 2, 2024 – Paris, France – Le Trianon

Apr. 3, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

Apr. 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

Apr. 7, 2024 – Berlin, Germany – Metropol

North America:

May. 7, 2024 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

May. 8, 2024 – Dallas, TX – House Of Blues Dallas

May. 10, 2024 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

May. 11, 2024 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater

May. 13, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

May. 14, 2024 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

May. 16, 2024 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

May. 17, 2024 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

May. 19, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

May. 20, 2024 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues Boston

May. 23, 2024 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

May. 25, 2024 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

May. 26, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

May. 28, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

May. 29, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

May. 31, 2024 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Jun. 1, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

Jun. 3, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Jun. 4, 2024 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Jun. 6, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Jun. 10, 2024 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

Jun. 11, 2024 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

Jun. 13, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Jun. 14, 2024 – Rancho Mirage, CA – Agua Caliente Casino Resort & Spa

