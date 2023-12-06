Echo & The Bunnymen Bring Their 'Songs to Learn & Sing' Tour to North America in 2024

After previously making the announcement that they would be doing a jaunt through the UK and Europe under the banner of the "Songs to Learn & Sing" tour, Echo & The Bunnymen have additionally announced that they will be taking said tour across the pond for a series of dates in North America.
The dates in US and Canada will begin on May 7 in Austin, Texas, and the tour will wind its way across America - with stops in Toronto on May 23 and in Vancouver on June 4 - before coming to a conclusion in Rancho Mirage, California on June 14.
The tour, as Bunnymen fans will already know, takes its name from the title of the band's iconic 1985 best-of collection, Songs to Learn & Sing, which is regularly cited as one of the definitive greatest-hits albums by artists from the post-punk era.
One can reasonably presume, however, that the set list will not be drawn solely from that LP, as the band has actually released eight albums of original studio material since that collection, including their self-titled 1987 album, which gifted alt-rock radio with such soon-to-be staples as "Lips Like Sugar" and "Bedbugs and Ballyhoo."
Behold, the full list of dates for the 2024 Bunnymen tour!
United Kingdom:
Jan. 31, 2024 – Heswall – Linghams Booksellers
Mar. 2, 2024 – Norwich – University Of East Anglia
Mar. 3, 2024 – Brighton – Brighton Dome
Mar. 5, 2024 – Bournemouth – O2 Academy Bournemouth
Mar. 6, 2024 – Bristol – Bristol Beacon
Mar. 8, 2024 – London – Roundhouse
Mar. 10, 2024 – Cardiff – The Great Hall, Cardiff Uni Students Union
Mar. 12, 2024 – Nottingham – Rock City
Mar. 13, 2024 – Birmingham – O2 Academy Birmingham
Mar. 16, 2024 – Manchester – Albert Hall
Mar. 17, 2024 – Manchester – Albert Hall
Mar. 19, 2024 – Sheffield – Sheffield City Hall
Mar. 20, 2024 – Glasgow – Barrowland Ballroom
Mar. 22, 2024 – Leeds – O2 Academy Leeds
Mar. 23, 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne – O2 City Hall Newcastle
Mar. 25, 2024 – Liverpool – Liverpool Empire Theatre
Mar. 26, 2024 – Liverpool – Liverpool Empire Theatre
Europe:
Apr. 2, 2024 – Paris, France – Le Trianon
Apr. 3, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
Apr. 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
Apr. 7, 2024 – Berlin, Germany – Metropol
North America:
May. 7, 2024 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
May. 8, 2024 – Dallas, TX – House Of Blues Dallas
May. 10, 2024 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
May. 11, 2024 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater
May. 13, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
May. 14, 2024 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
May. 16, 2024 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
May. 17, 2024 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
May. 19, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
May. 20, 2024 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues Boston
May. 23, 2024 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
May. 25, 2024 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
May. 26, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
May. 28, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater
May. 29, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
May. 31, 2024 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
Jun. 1, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
Jun. 3, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Jun. 4, 2024 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Jun. 6, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
Jun. 10, 2024 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
Jun. 11, 2024 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
Jun. 13, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Jun. 14, 2024 – Rancho Mirage, CA – Agua Caliente Casino Resort & Spa