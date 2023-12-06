Echo & The Bunnymen Bring Their 'Songs to Learn & Sing' Tour to North America in 2024

After previously making the announcement that they would be doing a jaunt through the UK and Europe under the banner of the "Songs to Learn & Sing" tour, Echo & The Bunnymen have additionally announced that they will be taking said tour across the pond for a series of dates in North America.

The dates in US and Canada will begin on May 7 in Austin, Texas, and the tour will wind its way across America - with stops in Toronto on May 23 and in Vancouver on June 4 - before coming to a conclusion in Rancho Mirage, California on June 14.