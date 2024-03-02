Electric Daisy Carnival Recruits Tiesto, Zedd, Diplo for 2024 Lineup

No, your eyes are not necessarily failing you: there are quite a lot of acts on the lineup for the 2024 Electric Daisy Carnival, so many that they can barely be legibly listed on the festival’s poster, which was released on March 1. To summarize: the festival, among the largest electronic dance music gatherings in the U.S., will take place May 17-19 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Tiesto, Deadmau5, Kaskade, Diplo, David Guetta and Zedd are among the boldface performers. (Or at least they would be, if the poster had room for any bold type.) Check out the rest of the acts on the festival poster below, if you can:

While the lineup is certainly heavy on familiar names — all of the DJs listed above have played EDC before, some multiple times — there are nonetheless several newcomers. Peggy Gou is arguably the most intriguing name among the new recruits, scheduled to make her EDC debut this year after stints at Coachella, Lollapalooza and Glastonbury, and less than a year after landing in the top 10 of DJ Mag’s influential Top 100 DJs poll for the first time. Though considerably more established, Four Tet is another EDC newbie, as is Marcel Dettmann. Other acts of note include Alison Wonderland, Mau P, Fisher, Alesso, DJ Snake, Armin van Buuren, Dillon Francis, Eric Prydz, John Summit, Valentino Khan, Seven Lions, Steve Aoki, Illenium, Paul van Dyk, Martin Garrix, Carl Cox, Subtronics and Hamdi.

Source: MEGA Rising star DJ Peggy Gou will perform at EDC for the first time.

Per a festival press release, the theme for this year’s event is “#kineticCIRCLE.” The release describes the theme as an invitation to “celebrate the profound impact circles have on our lives — circles of time, circles of trust, and circles of community.” We’ll take their word for it. Though he’s long been a fixture in the city, Tiesto last made news in Las Vegas when he was forced to cancel his scheduled appearance as the Super Bowl’s first in-game DJ earlier this month due to a family emergency. (He was replaced by Kaskade, who is also booked for the fest.)

Source: MEGA Initially a Los Angeles event, EDC expanded to Mexico City in 2014.

Presented by Pasquale Rotella's Insomniac Events, EDC traces its history all the way back to 1991. Initially a Southern California event, by the 2000s the festival was well positioned to capitalize on the resurgence in dance music in the United States, and soon became one of the country’s flagship dance festivals, along with Miami’s Ultra. The festival moved to Las Vegas in 2011, as a result of increased scrutiny following a chaotic 2010 L.A. edition, in which organizational snafus lead to a stampede, and a teenage girl died of a drug overdose. In Vegas, the festival grew even bigger, at times attracting well over 300,000 people. The fest expanded to multiple international territories in the years that followed, with its annual Mexico City event arguably the most notable.

