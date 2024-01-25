Elton John Reveals New Book Celebrating 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' Tour

Fresh from attaining EGOT status at the Emmy Awards, Sir Elton John has announced the publication date for a new book chronicling his five-year farewell tour. Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories of My Life on Tour will be published on September 24, 2024 by Disney Publishing imprint Hyperion Avenue. Revealing the news on his Instagram account, the “Rocketman” singer said: “I am incredibly excited to announce my new book, ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories of My Life On Tour’, which goes behind the scenes on my final tour, from Allentown, PA, to Stockholm, Sweden and everywhere in between. It’s been a beautiful journey creating this book and remembering the people and places that shaped an incredible chapter in my life. As well as the stories and memories, not just from this tour but from throughout my career, I’ve included unreleased photography and memorabilia that I hope give you never-before-seen insights of my life on the road. I can’t wait to share it with you all.”

A press release added that the book will also give “a rare glimpse at Elton’s personal archive of posters, sketches, and never-before-seen photographs and postcards” as well as containing a foreword by Sir Elton’s husband David Furnish, who was also the tour’s creative director. Although it will not hit the shops until September 24, members of the Rocket Club fanclub can pre-order the book via Elton John’s official webstore to receive a copy two weeks earlier. The news follows 2022’s announcement that an official film documentary of the tour, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend, will be shown in limited theaters before heading to Disney+. A release date for that is yet to be set.

Source: Javier del Valle/Digital Press / Digital Press Photos/Newscom/The Mega Agency After playing his first gigs aged 15, Sir Elton John has said he will not tour again.

Sir Elton, now 76, broke the news that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour would be his last in 2018, telling fans: “My priorities have changed. I have young children. That doesn’t mean I won’t still be creative. But I won’t travel any more… I don’t want to go out with a whimper. I want to go out with a bang,” adding: “It’ll be the most produced, fantastic show I’ve ever done.” The epic 330-show journey began in Allentown, Pennsylvania in 2018 and concluded in Stockholm, Sweden in July 2023, after a hiatus of nearly two years due to the pandemic and a hip injury sustained after a fall in the summer of 2021. It also included a headlining slot at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival that was watched by over 7 million on the BBC.

Speaking at the conclusion of the Stockholm show, Sir Elton couldn’t hide his emotion. “I’ve had the most wonderful career, beyond belief,” he told the crowd. “Fifty years of pure joy playing music. How lucky am I? But I wouldn’t be sitting here and talking to you if it wasn’t for you. You bought the singles, the CDs, the albums, the cassettes… More importantly, you bought the tickets to the shows. You know how much I love to play live. It’s been my lifeblood to play for you guys. You’ve been absolutely magnificent.”