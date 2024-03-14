Eminem Takes Aim at Benzino (Again) on 'Doomsday 2' Video

Eminem is back in Slim Shady mode. Earlier this year the rapper contributed the track "Doonsday 2" to the album All Is Yellow, the collaborative debut of music video director and producer Cole Bennett under his Lyrical Lemonade brand, and used it as a platform to re-ignite a long-standing beef with rapper/media personality Benzino. Watch the song's video, which was released on March 14, below.
Featuring lyrics that directly address his foe: "Now I got a riddle … What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe. 'Go at his neck,' How the f--k is that? How can I go at somethin' he doesn’t have?" the 51-year-old rapper has support in the video from Big Sean, BabyTron, Denzel Curry, Teezo Touchdown, JID, Swae Lee & Cordae.
Eminem and Benzino have long been weirdly mismatched antagonists, considering the former's substantially higher profile. Benzino, who was a part of the little-known rap crew the Almighty RSO in the 1990s, later became part owner of venerable early hip-hop magazine The Source. In 2002, the magazine rated Eminem's blockbuster third LP The Eminem Show "four out of five mics" on its famous ratings scale. The rapper took issue with that, calling it an "unfair rating." Since then, the two have periodically traded jabs on record, with Benzino's January track "Rap Elvis" being his most recent volley.
Bennett's Lyrical Lemonade is a multimedia collaborative that has been years in the making. All Is Yellow had several singles precede the release in January, beginning with the June 2023 drop of "Doomsday" with rappers Juice Wrld and Cordae. That song sampled Eminem's 1999 single "Role Model," which then is interpolated in "Doomsday, Pt. 2."
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee,15-time Grammy winner and Academy Award winner, has built a persona on controversy. Mixed with empathy for the working class in the Midwestern U.S., he gained popularity as one of the first artists to break the racial barriers for White hip-hop artists. After releases in 1996 and 1997, he signed with Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment and gained worldwide notice for The Slim Shady LP, The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show.
He made his acting debut in the 2002 semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile, winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Lose Yourself." Eminem's last full-length release was 2020's Music To Be Murdered By, dropped with no prior announcement. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard's 200, becoming the first artist to have ten consecutive number-one albums in the U.S.