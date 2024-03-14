Eminem Releases 'Doomsday 2' Sequel From Lyrical Lemonade's 'All Is Yellow'

Rapper Eminem has not only joined forces for All Is Yellow, the collaborative debut of music video director and producer Cole Bennett under his Lyrical Lemonade brand but also gets a platform to re-ignite a long-standing beef with producer/media personality Benzino. Watch the video below.

Featuring lyrics that directly address his foe: "Now I got a riddle … What is the opposite of Benzino?" "A giraffe. 'Go at his neck,' How the f--k is that?/How can I go at somethin' he doesn’t have?" the 51-year-old rapper was not only more striking than in previous addresses to the subject, but he also had the support on video from Big Sean, BabyTron, Denzel Curry, Teezo Touchdown, JID, Swae Lee & Cordae.

The short backstory: in 2002 Benzino (co-owner of The Source magazine) rated The Eminem Show 'four out of five mics.' The rapper took issue with that, calling it an "unfair rating." From such humble beginnings, the feuding began with both sending diss tracks back and forth (albeit publicly) ending with Benzio's Jan. 31 rap tirade "Rap Elvis."