Eminem Releases 'Doomsday 2' Sequel From Lyrical Lemonade's 'All Is Yellow'

Rapper Eminem has not only joined forces for All Is Yellow, the collaborative debut of music video director and producer Cole Bennett under his Lyrical Lemonade brand but also gets a platform to re-ignite a long-standing beef with producer/media personality Benzino. Watch the video below.
Featuring lyrics that directly address his foe: "Now I got a riddle … What is the opposite of Benzino?" "A giraffe. 'Go at his neck,' How the f--k is that?/How can I go at somethin' he doesn’t have?" the 51-year-old rapper was not only more striking than in previous addresses to the subject, but he also had the support on video from Big Sean, BabyTron, Denzel Curry, Teezo Touchdown, JID, Swae Lee & Cordae.
The short backstory: in 2002 Benzino (co-owner of The Source magazine) rated The Eminem Show 'four out of five mics.' The rapper took issue with that, calling it an "unfair rating." From such humble beginnings, the feuding began with both sending diss tracks back and forth (albeit publicly) ending with Benzio's Jan. 31 rap tirade "Rap Elvis."
Bennett's Lyrical Lemonade is a multimedia collaborative that has been years in the making. All Is Yellow had several singles precede the release in January, beginning with the June 2023 drop of "Doomsday" with rappers Juice Wrld and Cordae. That song sampled Eminem's 1999 single "Role Model," which then interpolates in "Doomsday, Pt. 2."
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee,15-time Grammy winner and Academy Award winner, has built a persona on controversy. Mixed with empathy for the working class in the Midwestern U.S., he gained popularity as one of the first artists to break the racial barriers for White hip-hop artists. After releases in 1996 and 1997, he signed with Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment and gained worldwide notice for The Slim Shady LP, The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show.
He made his acting debut in the 2002 semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile, winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Lose Yourself." Eminem's last full-length release was 2020's Music To Be Murdered By, dropped with no prior announcement. It debuted at Number 1 on Billboard's 200 becoming the first artist to have ten consecutive number-one albums in the U.S.