Eminem, Embarking on a 'Stans' Documentary, Understandably Finds Himself Seeking Stans to Participate

Eminem has gifted the world with much music over the course of his career, but it can also be said that he’s actually responsible for a word being added to the dictionary: “stan.” What, you may ask, is a “stan”? Well, even though it’s a hoary cliché when it comes to speeches, this is one of those rare opportunities when we have a legitimate opportunity to use this opening, so we’re taking it: Webster’s Dictionary defines the word “stan” as “an extremely or excessively enthusiastic and devoted fan.” And while Eminem may not be singlehandedly responsible for creating the term, he’s certainly the one who helped popularize it on a wide scale, thanks to using it as the title – and the premise – of his 2000 single, “Stan.”

Source: Interscope The cover art for Eminem's 'Stan' single

Back in February, Variety exclusively reported that Eminem would be co-producing a documentary on the whole “stans” phenomenon through his Shady Films imprint, with Steven Leckart (Challenger: The Final Flight) directing the project. The synopsis promised that the film would provide a “revealing, edgy, and disarmingly personal journey into the world of superfandom, told through the lens of one of the world’s most iconic and enduring artists, Eminem, and the fans that worship him.” Additionally, Paul Rosenberg, Eminem's longtime manager, described the film in a statement as "the opportunity for us to to turn the camera around and ask the audience about being fans — and in some cases, fanatics," further calling the film "a study of the relationship between fanbase and artist through the lens of one of Eminem’s most fascinating songs and one of the world’s most important entertainers.” Given that there was also a claim made that the film would be released later this year, it seemed only a matter of time before they sent out an open call for such “stans” to participate in the project, and given the tweet sent out via Eminem’s official Twitter account earlier this week, it would seem that “sooner or later” has officially transformed into “now.”

👀 Looking for Stans 🎬 for a documentary produced by Eminem & Shady Films. To share your story, please answer the questions here https://t.co/HlUXjtnZn6 pic.twitter.com/sVJ3km5D0v — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 10, 2024

As you probably already saw in the above-embedded tweet, Eminem's social media team informed his followers that he was "looking for Stans for a documentary produced by Eminem & Shady Films. To share your story, please answer the questions here." If you don't feel that you're enough of a "stan" to click on the link, we respect that decision, but we can at least tell you the questions that you'd be answering right now if only you had been so bold: When/how did you first hear Eminem?

Would you consider yourself a “Stan”? Why / why not?

Do you collect Eminem merch, make Eminem artwork, write fan fiction, etc.? If so, please explain in detail.

Have you ever been to Detroit? If so, when, why, and where did you go?

What’s your favorite Eminem song? Which song first hit you on a deep personal level? Why?

Are there any parts of Eminem’s personal story that you relate to? Please explain.

Has Eminem or his music helped you through any difficult times? Please share.

What are some things in your life that you’ve accomplished thanks to Eminem/his music?

Have you ever met Eminem? If so, where/when? What was the interaction like? Do you have photos/video?

Do you remember when Eminem took a break from touring/releasing albums circa 2005? If so, how did that impact you?

How often do you listen to Eminem’s music? Look at his social accounts? Google for news about him?

If you could tell Eminem anything, what would it be? In addition, the form also asks for a recent photo as well as "a 1 min video telling us why you are Eminem's biggest fan!" (The latter request adds, "Share anything unique you have done, read a fan letter, show us some of your merch," then once again underlines that they should keep it to 1 minute, which -- attention, all you stans out there who are currently considering applying! -- is a really easy way for them to weed out applicants who can't follow instructions properly.

