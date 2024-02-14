Eminem to Co-Produce 'Stans' Documentary About Superfans

Eminem's 2000 hit "Stan" was a raw exploration of the dark side of superfandom. Since then, "stan" has been repurposed as a term for extreme, sometimes overzealous music lovers. The rapper is looking to explore the topic further through an upcoming documentary tentatively titled Stans, which is due out later this year.

Eminem is slated to co-produce the project through his company Shady Films alongside director Steven Leckart. It will be distributed by Paramount/MTV. The film will be a "revealing, edgy, and disarmingly personal journey into the world of superfandom, told through the lens of one of the world’s most iconic and enduring artists, Eminem, and the fans that worship him," according to a description obtained by Variety. Eminem's longtime manager and Paul Rosenberg film producer Stuart Parr also provided a statement about the project to the outlet. "Stans will be the opportunity for us to to turn the camera around and ask the audience about being fans – and in some cases, fanatics," they said. "This is a study of the relationship between fanbase and artist through the lens of one of Eminem’s most fascinating songs and one of the world’s most important entertainers."

"Stan" was released on The Marshall Mathers LP. The track only made it to No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100, but made it to the top of the singles charts in the U.K., Ireland and Australia. The composition, centered on a vocal sample from the British pop singer Dido, has since been certified platinum four times over in the U.S. "Stan" was controversial when it first came out. The intense portrayal of a young man struggling with mental illness was hard for some to bear. Others took issue with what they saw as homophobic language in the track. That's why protestors gathered outside the 2001 Grammys, where Eminem was slated to perform the track live. He was joined by gay icon Elton John for the rendition, which is often included on lists of the most memorable Grammy performances.

Stans won't be the rapper's first time crossing over into the film industry. He also starred in the loosely autobiographical 2002 musical drama 8 Mile, which was inspired by Eminem's early years in and around Detroit. The film is named after the road that divides Detroit from many of its northern suburbs. It also included the track "Lose Yourself," which earned Eminem a Grammy and an Academy Award. The musician is a big fan of his hometown Detroit Lions, which is why he made appearances during their NFL playoff games earlier this year.

Eminem hasn't put out much music since his 2020 studio album Music to Be Murdered By, which went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and several international charts. Last year, the rapper was featured on the track "Lace It" alongside Juice WRLD and Benny Blanco. Juice WRLD was a rising star in the rap world who died at age 21 in December 2019. He had cited Eminem as an important influence in interviews before his death.

