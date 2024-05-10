Dutch Eurovision Contestant Joost Klein Barred From Dress Rehearsal Over Plans to Make Onstage Statement: Report

Eurovision's Dutch participant Joost Klein was barred from the contest's dress rehearsal on Friday, May 10. This came in response to an unspecified backstage "incident." Judges use this dress rehearsal to score performers ahead of the grand finale, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 11. They're evaluating Klein based on a taped performance from earlier in the week instead, BBC reported. Some of the props the musician used to perform his track "Europapa" were placed on stage and removed shortly thereafter.

Source: MEGA The exact reason hasn't been confirmed, but some reports claim that he planned to make an unauthorized onstage statement.

This year's contest has been embroiled in controversy due to the inclusion of Israel, which has drawn international scrutiny for its ongoing offensive in Gaza. The Daily Mail reported Klein was suspended because he was planning to make an "onstage statement" during the performance. This has not been confirmed by the European Broadcasting Union, which stages the annual contest. The organization did not immediately respond to Q's request for comment. "The investigation into the incident with the Dutch artist in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest is still ongoing," they told BBC. "Discussions are also taking place between the EBU and AVROTROS, the Dutch participating broadcaster. "While the investigation continues the EBU has decided that Joost Klein will not perform during Dress Rehearsal 2… His performance from Semi Final 2 will be used instead."

This followed a tense incident involving Klein and Israel's contestant Eden Golan at a recent press conference. A Polish reporter asked Golan if she was putting the other contestants in danger by participating. A moderator told the performer she didn't have to answer. Klein then asked "Why not?" Golan did end up responding to the question: "I think we're all here for one reason, and one reason only, and the EBU is taking all safety precautions to make this a safe and united place for everyone, and so I think it's safe for everyone and we wouldn't be here (if it wasn't)."

Source: MEGA This year's contest has been embroiled in controversy due to Israel's inclusion in the event.

The war in Gaza began after Hamas' terrorist attack on southern Israel last October, which killed roughly 1,200 people. Hundreds of Israelis were taken hostage. Many of those people are still being held in Gaza. Israel's response to the attack has killed more than 34,000 people, according to statistics provided by officials in Gaza. Many of the deceased were civilian women and children. The U.K.'s contestant Olly Alexander has faced intense criticism for not dropping out of this year's contest, even though he continues to publicly advocate for a ceasefire.

Source: MEGA 'The investigation into the incident with the Dutch artist in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest is still ongoing,' Eurovision's organizers said.

During an interview with The Times, he admitted that the scrutiny impacted his performance during a Eurovision pre-party in London "I’ve just felt really sad and distressed," he said. "But I still believe it’s a good thing when people come together for entertainment. That’s why I wanted to do Eurovision." Alexander added that his participation "isn’t going to make a difference" in Gaza, which is why he decided not to drop out. This is not the first time a major music event has been roiled by the war. More than 100 bands boycotted SXSW earlier this year after it was revealed that the U.S. Army and related defense contractors were sponsoring the festival.

