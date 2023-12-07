Explosions in the Sky Add North American and Asian Dates to Their 'The End' Tour

Technically, they haven't yet finished the tour for the year, since they've still got two dates yet to play in Austin (on December 15 and 16), but as we've now confirmed, they return to the road starting on January 19 in San Antonio, after which they'll wind their way through the Southwest and West Coast before jetting off to Pattaya City, Thailand and Hong Kong.

Between releasing a new album in September (End) and reissuing two classic albums in November (2001’s Those Who Tell the Truth Shall Die, Those Who Tell the Truth Shall Live Forever and 2003’s The Earth Is Not a Cold Dead Place), it’s been a pretty darned good year to be an Explosions in the Sky fan. As it happens, 2024 is shaping up to be pretty solid as well: the band has expanded the schedule for their so-called The End tour to add new dates in North America as well as Asia.

For each of the new dates, Explosions in the Sky is eschewing having a singular opener in favor of utilizing local acts for each of the dates. Per the press release, their goal is to “curate local opening acts rather than selecting one established support band for the entire tour” as a way of “embody(ing) the album’s thematic embrace of the cycle of life.”

Heady stuff, to be sure. But, really, what else would you expect from Explosions in the Sky?

Tickets for the shows go on sale first via artist pre-sale, after which they’ll be open to the public at large on Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time. Once they’re on sale, however, you can find them at Stubhub, where the band participates in the FanProtect program. (For the dates in Thailand and Hong Kong, tickets are available through Viagogo.)

Check out the full list of tour dates below.