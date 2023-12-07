Explosions in the Sky Add North American and Asian Dates to Their 'The End' Tour

Between releasing a new album in September (End) and reissuing two classic albums in November (2001’s Those Who Tell the Truth Shall Die, Those Who Tell the Truth Shall Live Forever and 2003’s The Earth Is Not a Cold Dead Place), it’s been a pretty darned good year to be an Explosions in the Sky fan. As it happens, 2024 is shaping up to be pretty solid as well: the band has expanded the schedule for their so-called The End tour to add new dates in North America as well as Asia.
Technically, they haven't yet finished the tour for the year, since they've still got two dates yet to play in Austin (on December 15 and 16), but as we've now confirmed, they return to the road starting on January 19 in San Antonio, after which they'll wind their way through the Southwest and West Coast before jetting off to Pattaya City, Thailand and Hong Kong.
For each of the new dates, Explosions in the Sky is eschewing having a singular opener in favor of utilizing local acts for each of the dates. Per the press release, their goal is to “curate local opening acts rather than selecting one established support band for the entire tour” as a way of “embody(ing) the album’s thematic embrace of the cycle of life.”
Heady stuff, to be sure. But, really, what else would you expect from Explosions in the Sky?
Tickets for the shows go on sale first via artist pre-sale, after which they’ll be open to the public at large on Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time. Once they’re on sale, however, you can find them at Stubhub, where the band participates in the FanProtect program. (For the dates in Thailand and Hong Kong, tickets are available through Viagogo.)
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Explosions in the Sky 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
December 2023:
Dec 15 – Moody Theater @ Austin, TX
Dec 16 – Moody Theater @ Austin, TX
January 2024:
Jan 19 – Paper Tiger @ San Antonio, TX
Jan 20 – Lowbrow Palace @ El Paso, TX
Jan 21 – Rialto Theatre @ Tucson, AZ
Jan 22 – Van Buren @ Phoenix, AZ
Jan 24 – The Wiltern @ Los Angeles, CA
Jan 25 – The Wiltern @ Los Angeles, CA
Jan 26 – Majestic Ventura Theater @ Ventura, CA
Jan 27 –SOMA @ San Diego, CA
Jan 29 – House of Blues @ Anaheim, CA
Jan 30 – The Warfield @ San Francisco, CA
Jan 31 – The Crown Room @ Lake Tahoe, NV
February 2024:
Feb 2 – The Depot @ Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 4 – Mission Ballroom @ Denver, CO
Feb 6 – The Truman @ Kansas City, MO
Feb 7 – Tower Theatre @ Oklahoma City, OK
Feb 8 – Cain’s Ballroom @ Tulsa, OK
Feb 28 – Capital Theatre @ Singapore
Feb 29 – Jiospace Odeum @ Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
March 2024:
Mar 2 – Pelupo Festival @ Pattaya City, Thailand
Mar 4 – Rotunda KITEC @ Hong Kong, China