Delaware's Firefly Festival Not Returning for 2024, Could Come Back 'Someday'

Delaware's Firefly Festival, one of the biggest annual events in the southern part of the state, will not be returning this year. Organizers say it could come back "someday." The last iteration of the event was held in 2022 at the Woodlands of Dover International Speedway. It featured headliners including My Chemical Romance, Green Day, Halsey and Dua Lipa. Their initial plan was to take a year off in 2023 before returning in 2024, but that's no longer in the cards.

Source: MEGA The headliners of the final event in 2022 included Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Halsey and Dua Lipa.

"Firefly Music Festival will not return in 2024," the organizers said in a tweet on Thursday, Feb. 29. "We look forward to powering Firefly's lights back on someday when the timing is right, but until then, The Woodlands will continue to host new music events for years to come. Keep on dancing, fam." AEG Presents, the entertainment company which owns the event, provided a similar statement to Bay to Bay News. Firefly was first created by the Chicago company Red Frog Events. AEG first purchased a stake in the festival in 2014 before buying it outright four years later.

The event's final downfall appeared to begin with the pandemic in 2020, which led to the cancellation of that year's festivities. But many in the comment section below Firefly's tweet blamed AEG, which didn't immediately respond to Q's request for comment. "When Red Frog sold to AEG, it was the beginning of the end. Moving the festival to the Fall when college kids aged 18-22 (who make up a large part of attendance) couldn't attend was the final nail in the coffin," one commenter said. "We pretty much all knew this was the case, but I do have to wonder how much AEG either helped or ruined this festival... If someone knows I'd love to hear your $0.02," said another. "For a camping fest in the NE, approximately to large cities and all, this should have been a moneymaker even with a relative sub-standard lineup. Margins must be way thin in the landscape today," a different commenter said.

Source: MEGA The cancelation of the fest, which once hosted performances from the likes of Halsey, came after organizers decided to take a year off in 2023.

Others were just sad to see the end of the annual festival. "Awwww man... this was THE fest in my area... amazing times," one person said. "I knew it was coming but it still hurts to see this. So many memories and friends made during the 7 years I attended! Maybe one day I’ll get to dance in the woodlands again!" said another.

Source: MEGA The event could come back 'someday,' according to a social media post from the organizers.

The news doesn't mean there won't be anything to do in Dover this summer. "We have enjoyed more than a decade of collaboration together on the Firefly Music Festival and remain excited about the events we will continue to host in The Woodlands here at Dover Motor Speedway," Mike Tatoian, the speedway’s president and general manager, said in a statement obtained by Bay to Bay. "Just like our annual NASCAR weekend, this year’s Goodguys Mid-Atlantic Nationals car show on June 7-9 and the new Phish festival, Mondegreen, on Aug. 15-18, are more opportunities to provide unique experiences and introduce new fans to our property. "Our team, along with local and state tourism officials, are proud of the economic impact and awareness these events continue to bring to our community."

