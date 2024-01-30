Fish Sets European Dates for Farewell Tour, Teases Forthcoming Reissues of First Two Solo Albums

After successfully departing his position as the lead singer of Marillion in 1988 and forging a long and prosperous career as a solo artist, Derek William Dick - better known as Fish - has decided to call it a day and is preparing to kick off a farewell tour that's being described as "a final goodbye to the music industry after four decades of hits, memories and touring."

"Nominating a tour as a 'farewell tour' has a certain amount of gravitas, and I’m so glad that I have managed to bring together a 'best of' line up of musicians from across my live career to come out on the bus with me on my final sortie out on the road," Fish said in a press release announcing the tour. "They're not just highly talented musicians but old friends and co-writers of some of the finest songs I've released in the 35 years as a solo artist. It feels more like a Hollywood movie of veterans getting back together for one final mission rather than a rock and roll tour and the personalities and characters involved will ensure it's going to be fun both on and off stage."