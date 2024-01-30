Fish Sets European Dates for Farewell Tour, Teases Forthcoming Reissues of First Two Solo Albums

After successfully departing his position as the lead singer of Marillion in 1988 and forging a long and prosperous career as a solo artist, Derek William Dick - better known as Fish - has decided to call it a day and is preparing to kick off a farewell tour that's being described as "a final goodbye to the music industry after four decades of hits, memories and touring."
"Nominating a tour as a 'farewell tour' has a certain amount of gravitas, and I’m so glad that I have managed to bring together a 'best of' line up of musicians from across my live career to come out on the bus with me on my final sortie out on the road," Fish said in a press release announcing the tour. "They're not just highly talented musicians but old friends and co-writers of some of the finest songs I've released in the 35 years as a solo artist. It feels more like a Hollywood movie of veterans getting back together for one final mission rather than a rock and roll tour and the personalities and characters involved will ensure it's going to be fun both on and off stage."
In addition, Fish's farewell tour press release also casually mentioned the forthcoming reissues of his first two albums, 1990's Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors and 1991's Internal Exile, in April. Both albums have been remixed by Calum Malcolm and will be available in a 4 audio CD and a Blu-ray set containing Dolby Atmos and 5.1 mixes, documentaries and full concerts from 1990-1991, and a 100-page hardback book featuring extensive sleeve notes by Fish, artwork by Mark Wilkinson, and photos and images from the period. The deluxe versions will be available exclusively on fishmusic.scot and fishmusic.eu, along with vinyl editions of both albums mastered at half-speed by Barry Grint at Air Studios and manufactured by Seabass Vinyl in Scotland.
But about that farewell tour...
The European leg of the tour will consist of 24 dates, starting in Luxembourg and then taking Fish to Holland, Germany, Poland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark before concluding in Austria. After a bit of a break, Fish will kick off the UK portion of the tour, which will consist of 13 dates, starting at the Haddington Corn Exchange and concluding at the Glasgow O2 Academy.
The full list of UK dates will be released on February 27, whereas the full list of UK dates can be found below.
‘ROAD TO THE ISLES’ EUROPEAN TOUR DATES Wed Oct 2nd 2024: Centre Culturel Opderschmelz, Dudelange, LX
Fri Oct 4th 2024: Muziekgieterij, Maastricht, NL
Sat Oct 5th 2024: Muziekcentrum, Enshede, NL
Sun Oct 6th 2024: Oosterpoort, Groningen, NL
Tues Oct 8th 2024: Tivoli Vrendenburg, Utrecht, NL
Wed Oct 9th 2024: Tivoli Vrendenburg, Utrecht, NL
Thurs Oct 10th 2024: Grosse Freiheit 36, Hamburg, DE
Fri Oct 11th 2024: Carlswerk Viktoria, Cologne, DE
Sun Oct 13th 2024: Im Wisemaan, Stuttgart, DE
Tues Oct 15th 2024: Volkhaus, Zurich, CH
Wed Oct 16th 2024: Muffathalle, Munich, DE
Thurs Oct 17th 2024: Arena, Wien, AU
Sat Oct 19th 2024: A2, Wroclaw, PL
Sun Oct 20th 2024: Progeresjam, Warsaw, PL
Mon Oct 21st 2024: Studio, Krakow, PL
Tues Oct 22nd 2024: Srtary Manez, Gdansk, PL
Thurs Oct 24th 2024: Rockefellar, Oslo, NOR
Sat Oct 26th 2024: Byscenen, Trondheim, NOR
Mon Oct 28th 2024: Pustervik, Gothenburg, SW
Tues Oct 29th 2024: Berns, Stockholm, SW
Wed Oct 30th 2024: Amager Bio, Copenhagen, DK
Fri Nov 1st 2024: Alter Schlachtof, Dresden, DE
Sat Nov 2nd 2024: Tollhaus, Karlsruhe, DE
Sun Nov 3rd 2024: Metropol, Berlin, DE