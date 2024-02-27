Fish Announces U.K. Dates for Farewell Tour in 2025

After gently breaking the news to fans earlier this year that his upcoming tour would be his last, Fish has finally seen fit to unveil the U.K. dates of what he's calling Road to the Isles 2025: The Farewell Tour. The string of U.K. shows, which will find Fish dipping not only into his substantial solo catalog but also his work with Marillion as well, will both start and finish in Scotland, as is only appropriate for a man who hails from Edinburgh and has been known on more than a few occasions in the past to sport a kilt. “I've been amazed at the response to the tour, and the sales in the first week in Europe were phenomenal, so much so that dates had to be added to deal with the unprecedented demand," Fish said in a statement in conjunction with the release of the U.K. dates. "It's a wonderful feeling to be able to take a bow on such a high and with the U.K. dates going on sale this week and finally closing the circle I'm sure it's going to be an emotional finale.”

Source: MEGA Fish, pictured with his former bandmates in Marillion in 1988.

"Nominating a tour as a 'farewell tour' has a certain amount of gravitas, and I’m so glad that I have managed to bring together a 'best of' line up of musicians from across my live career to come out on the bus with me on my final sortie out on the road," Fish said in the original press release announcing the tour. "They're not just highly talented musicians but old friends and co-writers of some of the finest songs I've released in the 35 years as a solo artist. It feels more like a Hollywood movie of veterans getting back together for one final mission rather than a rock and roll tour and the personalities and characters involved will ensure it's going to be fun both on and off stage."

After leaving Marillion in 1988, Fish settled into a substantial solo career, starting things off with a top 5 showing for his debut LP, 1990’s Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors. Released on Polydor, the album was the first of three records that he made for the label, at which point he released his first indie album, 1994’s Suits, which topped the U.K. Indie chart. To date, Fish has released 11 studio albums, the most recent of which was 2020’s Weltschmerz, released on Chocolate Frog, which hit No. 39 on the UK Indie chart. In addition, Fish has also had several top 40 hits, including “Big Wedge,” “A Gentleman’s Excuse Me,” “State of Mind,” “Internal Exile” and “Credo.” After venturing into indie waters, he also had hits with “Lady Let It Lie,” “Fortunes of War,” a new version of “Just Good Friends” featuring Sam Brown, “Brother 52,” and “Arc of the Curve.” The full list of Fish's U.K. tour dates can be found below.

Source: Fishmusic.scot The official poster for Fish's upcoming 2025 farewell tour

UK DATES 2025 Wed Feb 19th Corn Exchange, HADDINGTON, SCO Fri Feb 21st Albert Hall, MANCHESTER, ENG Sat Feb 22nd The Halls, WOLVERHAMPTON, ENG Sun Feb 23rd Guildhall, PORTSMOUTH, ENG Tues Feb 25th The Palladium, LONDON, ENG Wed Feb 26th Beacon, BRISTOL, ENG Fri Feb 28th Waterside, AYLESBURY, ENG Sat Mar 1st Corn Exchange, CAMBRIDGE, ENG Sun Mar 2nd Rock City, NOTTINGHAM, ENG Wed Mar 5th Philharmonic, LIVERPOOL, ENG Thurs Mar 6th O2 City Hall, NEWCASTLE, ENG Fri Mar 7th Music Hall, ABERDEEN, SCO Sun Mar 9th O2 Academy, GLASGOW, SCO