The Flaming Lips Unveil 'Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots' Anniversary Tour

The album’s 20th anniversary may already be in the rearview mirror, but the Flaming Lips will nonetheless be hitting the road this spring in celebration of their most widely acclaimed album, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, the group announced on Feb. 20. Plating the album in its entirety, the group will kick off the tour in Jacksonville, Florida on April 20, playing a total of 21 U.S. shows before wrapping in Burlington, Vermont on July 26.

Source: MEGA The Flaming Lips became known for colorful stage shows after the release of 'Yoshimi.'

Ticket presales will begin on Thursday, Feb. 22, with a general onsale to follow on Friday. The group previously performed the album in full for a pair of one-off shows in London and Washington, D.C. last year. While the album was released in July of 2002, the Flaming Lips released a deluxe anniversary edition of the album last year, featuring everything from remixes to Kylie Minogue covers and a track from The Spongebob SquarePants Movie.

Something of a fringe act throughout the 1990s — the band’s “She Don’t Use Jelly” became an unexpected novelty hit in 1993 thanks in part to an appearance on Beavis and Butthead — the Flaming Lips gained a much higher profile with 1999 album The Soft Bulletin, but Yoshimi was what truly broke the band as a marquee act, going on the sell half a million copies. Released in 2002, the album was rapturously reviewed, and won the group the first og their three Grammys, taking home Best Rock Instrumental Performance for the closing track, "Approaching Pavonis Mons by Balloon (Utopia Planitia).” The album was later adapted into a musical — Aaron Sorkin was initially involved, though later exited the project — which premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2012. The Flaming Lips became a festival staple in the years the followed, famed for their elaborate, colorful performances, which often featured such flourishes as frontman Wayne Coyne crowdsurfing while encased in a giant hamster-ball.

Source: MEGA Wayne Coyne onstage in the U.K. in 2022.

Check out the full list of Flaming Lips tour dates below: 4/20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre 4/21 – N. Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival 4/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co 4/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre 4/26 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Adderley Amphitheater 5/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel 5/18 – Prescott, AZ @ Pure Imagination Festival 6/21 – Lubbock, TX @ The Buddy Holly Hall 6/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater 6/25 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheater 6/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater 6/28 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater 6/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live 7/16 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater 7/17 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheater 7/19 – Snowshoe, WV @ 4848 Festival 7/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE 7/22 – Lewiston, NY @ ArtPark 7/23 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards 7/25 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point 7/26 – Burlington, VT @ Waterfront Park

