Full of Hell Releases New Single 'Doors to Mental Agony' to Announce Upcoming LP

Full of Hell has announced that their upcoming album Coagulated Bliss is due out on April 26 via Closed Casket Activities. The eclectic extreme metal band also released their doom-influenced lead single "Doors to Mental Agony" alongside an unsettling music video on Wednesday, March 6. The band earned a greater degree of visibility outside of metal circles earlier this year, when an unexpected collaboration with shoegaze act Nothing drew glowing reviews and mainstream music press coverage.

Frontman Dylan Walker explained the album's title in a press release. "Your happiness is just out of reach and you don’t know why," he says. "Too much of this bliss, you think you’ve found your endpoint, but it’s really just this small, tiny, little thing that’s going to ruin your f–king life. And that could be anything. "People tend to burrow themselves so deeply into things they love… It’s too much of a good thing, and it almost cheapens it." The upcoming record is a culmination of everything the band has accomplished so far, guitarist Spencer Hazard said. "I wanted to try to take every aspect of what we’ve done from previous releases and integrate it into this one," he said. Walker added that the band was truly comfortable while creating Coagulated Bliss. "We’ve shed any kind of 'do we belong in this space, what do people expect of us,'" he said. "The joy is in the pursuit." The LP was recorded with Kevin Bernstein at Developing Nations in Baltimore and mixed by Taylor Young at the Pit in Van Nuys. Young also recorded the demo for Jesse Rutherford's new hardcore project Valley Girls.

Full of Hell will promote the new record with a North American tour this spring with support from the death metal band Dying Fetus. Both groups hail from Maryland. The trek will begin in Silver Spring, Maryland, on April 25 and end in Portland on May 19. They'll also appear at the Sound and Fury event in Los Angeles this July. Walker spoke to Q after he and the shoegaze band Nothing released a collaboration album called When No Birds Sang together late last year. "We're not making records for other people," he said when asked about the critical acclaim the project has received. The record fused Nothing's atmospheric shoegaze with Full of Hell's full-throated grindcore. The two sounds might seem like an odd pairing, but they work well together in this avant-garde context. "I love salty and sweet foods," Walker said. "They compliment each other really well."

Check out the full tracklist for Coagulated Bliss below: Half Life of Changelings Doors to Mental Agony Transmuting Chemical Burns Fractures Bonds to Mecca Coagulated Bliss Bleeding Horizon Vomiting Glass Schizoid Rupture Vacuous Dose Gasping Dust Gelding of Men Malformed Ligature

Here's a full list of Full of Hell's upcoming tour dates: April 25 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore ^ April 26 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^ April 27 Syracuse, NY @ The Song & Dance ^ April 28 Albany, NY @ Empire Live ^ April 30 Quebec City, QV @ Theatre Capitole ^ May 1 Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre ^ May 2 Ottawa, ON @ The Brass Monkey ^ May 3 London, ON @ London Music Hall ^ May 4 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre ^ May 5 Buffalo, NY @ Electric City ^ May 7 Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom ^ May 8 Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs ^ May 9 Joliet, IL @ The Forge ^ May 10 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave ^ May 12 Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre ^ May 13 Saskatoon, SK @ Louis ^ May 14 Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room ^ May 15 Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre ^ May 17 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre ^ May 18 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon ^ May 19 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^ July 13 + 14 Los Angeles, CA @ Exposition Park (Sound & Fury) ^ w/ Dying Fetus