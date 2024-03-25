German Experimental Music Group Einstürzende Neubauten Release New Single 'Ist Ist'

Iconic German group Einstürzende Neubauten has dropped "Ist Ist" from their upcoming double album Rampen (apm: alien pop music) which releases April 5. Listen and watch below.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ℗ © Einstürzende Neubauten - Ist Ist (Official: Rudi Shadow Percussion Version)

The song conjures a dystopian landscape, punctuated by thumping beats, looping industrial percussion and the disembodied voice of Blixa Bargeld describing places he's been, but always declaring that "it" can't be found. And there's a nice "Strawberry Fields Forever" faux ending, as well. The album art also pays homage to the Beatles. The minimalist cover art is reminiscent of the iconic layout on The Beatles' White Album: "It's based on the idea that the Einstürzende Neubauten is just as famous in another solar system as The Beatles are in our world," Bargeld said in a press release.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Press Rampen (apm: alien pop music)

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CC BY-SA 4.0 Einstürzende Neubauten onstage, 2008.

Formed in 1980, the group currently comprises founding members Bargeld (lead vocals, guitar, keyboard) and N.U. Unruh (custom-made instruments, percussion, vocals), long-time contributor Alexander Hacke (bass, vocals), plus Jochen Arbeit (guitar, vocals) and Rudolph Moser (custom-built instruments, percussion, vocals), who both joined the line-up in 1997. Their first LP, 1981's Kollaps, mixed industrial noises and punk. Since those formative years, the group’s custom-built instruments, as well as the use of found objects, have been a trademark of their music. Sometimes those objects were metal pipes and drills used to exacting (and destructive) precision onstage. In their early days, the band’s penchant for literal stage destruction during performances — as Bargeld shouted and screamed above the din— meant the band was sometimes more likely to be thrown off stage than be allowed to continue. (They were asked to leave the European leg of U2's 1993 Zoo TV tour.)

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ℗ © Freibank Musikverlags und vermarktungs GmbH, Royalty Network/Einstürzende Neubauten/YouTube Einstürzende Neubauten - Armenia (1983)

With experiments in improvisation and cryptic, fragmentary lyrics, Rampen (apm: alien pop music) is the group’s 13th studio album. Einstürzende Neubauten will also be undertaking a 28-date concert tour of the U.K. and Europe, starting Sept. 5 in Austria and concluding Oct. 29 in Belgium. Tickets for those dates can be found here. Rampen (apm: alien pop music) Tracklist: 1. Wie lange noch? 2. Ist Ist 3. Pestalozzi 4. Es könnte sein 5. Before I Go 6. Isso Isso 7. Besser Isses 8. Everything will be fine 9. The Pit of Language 10. Planet Umbra 11. Tar & Feathers 12. Aus den Zeiten 13. Ick wees nich (Noch nich) 14. Trilobites 15. Gesundbrunnen

Powered by RedCircle