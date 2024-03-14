Glastonbury 2024 Line-Up Includes Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, Shania Twain, PJ Harvey, LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, Keane, and more

After a period of anticipation that's been going since...well, basically since June 2023, the organizers of Glastonbury have released the lineup for the 2024 festival, and it features several names that were bandied about as possible inclusions.

The folks at Glastonbury offered up the following text on their website in conjunction with announcing the lineup:

“Dua Lipa makes her Pyramid Stage debut as our Friday night headliner, on a Friday bill also featuring Glastonbury veterans LCD Soundsystem and PJ Harvey.

“Coldplay will make their first Pyramid Stage appearance since 2016 on the Saturday night, with the only European festival appearance of their record-breaking current world tour, in the process beating their previous joint headliner record (with The Cure) and becoming the first act to headline Glastonbury five times. Little Simz comes back to Glastonbury to play her biggest slot yet immediately before Coldplay.

“Our Sunday night headliner is SZA, the multiple Grammy and Brits winner – and quite possibly the hottest hip hop / R&B act on the planet – who will make her Glastonbury debut following Sunday sets from Afrobeats megastar Burna Boy and Janelle Monáe.

“This year’s Sunday teatime legend will be Shania Twain, who makes her first trip to Worthy Farm for what promises to be one of the most popular sets of the weekend.”

Tickets for the festival are, of course, long since sold out, but there will be a draw to award 20 pairs of tickets, with the cost of entries used to raise emergency funds to support people affected by conflict. The money raised will be donated to the British Red Cross, Oxfam and War Child who are working in areas of conflict delivering humanitarian support to those who need it most, and you may enter until 12 noon (GMT) on Thursday, March 28. One bit of bad news, though: the prize draw is open strictly to UK residents.

The full list of artists performing at Glastonbury as of this writing can be found below.