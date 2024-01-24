Guns N' Roses Drop AI-Assisted Music Video for 'The General'

Guns N’ Roses have released their first full-scale music video in some time…with a little help from AI. Premiering on Jan. 24, the video for recently released single “The General” features performance footage of the band interspersed with hallucinatory AI imagery.

Guns N’ Roses, which reunited original members Slash and Duff McKagan with frontman Axl Rose in 2016, have not released an album since 2008’s Chinese Democracy — which featured no original GNR members save for Rose. (Slash and McKagan have not featured on a GNR album since 1993’s covers collection “The Spaghetti Incident?,” with 1991’s Use Your Illusion double LP still the classic lineup’s most recent original full-length.) So it was no small news when the band unveiled a one-off release last year, with new songs “The General” and “Perhaps” both issued on a 7-inch in 2023. “Perhaps” also received a video back in 2023, though unlike that clip, which compiles rather straightforward performance footage, “The General” sees the band collaborate with Dan Potter of the British studio Creative Works for a more ambitious treatment.

Original Guns N' Roses members Duff McKagan, Axl Rose and Slash have not recorded a full-length album together since 1993.

As a press release for the video insists: “Between the concert footage, it dives into the subconscious of a young boy who stares down the monsters of dark childhood memories, blurring worlds in the process. The result is unlike anything the band has done before and continues a longstanding historic tradition of bold visuals from Guns N’ Roses.” In the band’s heyday, GNR often pushed the limits of music video budgets, crafting elaborate, over-the-top spectacles that sometimes worked to their detriment. The video for “November Rain,” on the one hand, with its melodramatic narrative throughline and sweeping helicopter shots, was a massive hit on MTV. However the follow-up video, “Estranged,” had a budget that ballooned to a then-jaw-dropping $4 million dollars and a running time of nearly ten minutes, complete with CGI dolphins. Tensions that erupted during its long production helped accelerate the splintering of the group.

Guns N' Roses just finished a tour of Europe, North America and the Middle East in 2023.

“The General” made its debut during a Guns N’ Roses performance at the Hollywood Bowl last year. Like “Perhaps” and previous one-off releases “Absurd” and “Hard Skool,” “The General’s” creation dates back to the long songwriting process for Chinese Democracy, though it was recorded with Slash and McKagan after the two rejoined the group. The reunited band’s Not in This Lifetime…Tour, which started in 2016, grossed just under $600 million. Guns N’ Roses recently wrapped a shorter tour of Europe, North America and the Middle East last year.