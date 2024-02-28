Guster Issues Two New Songs - 'Keep Going' and 'All Day' - and Announces New Album, 'Ooh La La,' Arriving in May

For the first time in more than five years, Guster has announced that they’ve got a new album on the way, and just to prove it, they’ve also released two new songs from the LP. The new album in question, Ooh La La, is the ninth studio LP of the band’s long and storied career, and it’s their first since 2019’s Look Alive. Produced predominantly by Josh Kaufman, whose list of credits includes such artists as the Hold Steady and the National, the album was recorded at Isokon Studio in Woodstock, New York, and features additional production from Rich Costey (Death Cab for Cutie, Of Monsters and Men) and Ron Aniello (Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain).

Source: Ocho Music The cover art for Guster's forthcoming new album, 'Ooh La La,' set for a May 17 release

“Most of these songs were written against the backdrop of what felt like an apocalypse,” said lead vocalist/guitarist/bassist Ryan Miller in the press release announcing the new album. “It was such a transformative time, and we were dealing with a lot of existential questions about what it means to be a father, a husband, a creative person in the midst of all the chaos.” “One thing we’ve continually done as a band is acknowledge what’s going on in our world but still bring some positivity to the music,” added guitarist/vocalist Adam Gardner. “We’re always going to be real about what’s happening, but we still want to leave people with a feeling of hope.” Drummer Brian Rosenworcel also chimed in, saying, “When I listen back to the album now it feels like there’s depth everywhere. There’s not a moment where we strike a chord that isn’t meaningful to us. Nobody was going to accept a song that didn’t hit at a certain level, and it feels good to still have that passion more than 30 years into our career.”

The full track listing of Ooh La La is as follows: This Heart is Occupied When We Were Stars All Day My Kind Keep Going Gauguin, Cézanne (Everlasting Love) Witness Tree Black Balloon The Elevator Maybe We’re Alright Guster has maintained a consistent chart presence on the Billboard 200 since the release of their third album, Lost and Gone Forever, which hit No.169. Every album since then has made its way into the upper quarter of the chart, with the band’s 2010 album, Easy Wonderful, providing them with their chart high, hitting No. 22. They have also been stalwarts on the Adult Alternative singles chart, scoring six top-10 hits, the most recent of which was 2019’s “Overexcited,” which hit No. 7.

Tour Dates : All dates are part of the band's "We Also Have Eras" tour, featuring an extended "Evening With Guster" set, unless otherwise specified. MARCH 7 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater 8 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater 9 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater 10 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Jones Assembly 13 – Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatre 15 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant 16 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern (SOLD OUT) 17 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live 20 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom (SOLD OUT) 22 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! 23 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live! (SOLD OUT) 24 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom 26 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts 27 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live 29 – Brooklyn, NY – Paramount Theater - with the Fruit Bats 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway - with the Fruit Bats (SOLD OUT) JULY 26-28 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival - festival performance only (SOLD OUT) AUGUST 1 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Lost and Gone Forever 25th Anniversary Show (SOLD OUT) 11 – Portland, ME – On The Ocean Festival - Lost and Gone Forever 25th Anniversary Show - with the Fruit Bats SEPTEMBER 27 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium - Lost and Gone Forever 25th Anniversary Show

