Halsey Taps Alex G as Producer for Upcoming Fifth Studio Album: 'Please Don't Mess With This'

Halsey appears to have tapped Alex G as the producer for her upcoming album. The indie songwriter made a surprise appearance in the pop star's most recent Instagram post. The slideshow posted on Monday, March 25 includes a brief video of Alex G sitting at a mixing board. "Engineer Alex," Halsey says as the track they were working on plays in the background.

Source: MEGA The indie darling was featured in the pop star's Instagram post on Monday, March 25.

Many fans believe the song will appear on Halsey's upcoming fifth studio album. It will be the first release under her new contract with Columbia Records. "Miniature houses, miniature humans," Halsey wrote in the caption of the post, which also includes pictures of a doll house and a child eating a piece of bread. "Throwback songs and throwback tech. Friends and psychic visions. Please don’t mess with this." Some fans believe that the last sentence of the caption will be the name of the album or one of the songs. "I already love the small part of the song I just heard," one fan said. "(I'm) foaming at the mouth h please give us something already (I'm) gonna pass away," a different commenter said. The pop star dropped a hint about her upcoming album in a different Instagram post last September. "Not pictured: me splitting myself in two everyday so that I can give you my deepest wounds (and a handful of perfect joys) for the 5th time in 10 years," she wrote. The singer also teased new music in a New Year's post: "I have a lot to say," she said. "Looking forward to doing so in 2024.

Halsey hasn't released a new LP since 2021's If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. She may be best known for her 2018 track "Without Me" off the album Manic, which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The singer first broke onto the scene with her 2015 LP Badlands, which made it to No. 2. Halsey was one of the headliners for the Lollapalooza India festival in January alongside Sting, the Jonas Brothers and OneRepublic.

Alex G hasn't released any new music of his own since the 2022 LP God Save the Animals, which was his final release with Domino Recordings. He signed with RCA earlier this year, a move that would have been unthinkable when he first started uploading bedroom recordings to Bandcamp in the early 2010s. Alex G has been a big fish in the indie scene for over a decade now, but he became a household name in recent years after some of his tracks went viral on TikTok. The songwriter has a lot of experience working with mainstream artists. He's been featured on two Frank Ocean albums and helped Lil Yachty pen the track "Failure" from his 2023 psychedelic rock record Let's Start Here.

Source: MEGA Alex G has also worked with mainstream figures like Frank Ocean and Lil Yachty.

Alex G has a tour scheduled this summer which includes several opening slots for the Foo Fighters. Check out a list of those upcoming concerts below: 06/07 – New York City, NY @ Governors Ball 08/06 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA ~ 08/07 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park * 08/09 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues ~ 08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium * 08/12 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ~ 08/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ~ 08/15 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre ~ 08/16 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park * 08/17 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory ~ 08/18 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park * 08/20 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory ~ 08/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA 08/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues ~ ~ – with support from julie * – supporting Foo Fighters

