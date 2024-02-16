High on Fire Debuts First Single 'Burning Down' From Upcoming LP 'Cometh The Storm'

High on Fire is back with a new single from their upcoming album Cometh The Storm, which is due out on April 19 via MNRK Heavy. "Burning Down" is a tried and true sludge metal track packed with alluring riffs and fuzzy guitar tones. It was released alongside an unsettling black and white music video inspired by the brutality of life in medieval Europe. "I think this song harkens back to the early High on Fire sound, but infused with fresh, new elements," bassist Jeff Matz said in a statement obtained by Blabbermouth. "It has a killer groove that you can really sink into."

The album was recorded last year with producer Kurt Ballou (of Converge fame) at his studio in Salem, Massachusetts, while the band was celebrating its 25th anniversary. "The body of the song took shape in our PNW rehearsal space, and we came up with the bridge/solo section and finalized the arrangement while we were at GodCity," Matz said. "Kurt Ballou's input as a producer was also hugely helpful. His keen ears and fresh perspective were invaluable in making this album." The upcoming album will be High on Fire's ninth studio LP and their first since 2018's Electric Messiah. The record earned the band a Best Metal Performance trophy at the 2019 Grammys. Cometh The Storm will also be the first High on Fire LP to feature the band's new drummer Coady Willis, who's previously played with Big Business and Murder City Devils.

Source: MNRK Heavy The new record is due out on April 19 via MNRK Heavy.

"I think this band's always had a really good drive," Pike said. "It's a different entity. It's its own thing. Which, I think, makes all of us very proud to be a part of it. It's not an average band." He started the band in 1998 after leaving the band Sleep. The group's third studio album Dopesmoker is one of the most iconic stoner metal records of all time. Pike was also once a member of the short-lived Bay Area doom metal project Kalas. High on Fire will tour Europe and the U.K. later this year. The band will start in Brno, Czechia on June 4 and end in Vienna on July 6. The trek will also include stops in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Spain and Italy.

Check out a complete list of the upcoming tour dates below: Jun 04: CZ Brno Kabinet MUZ Jun 10: DE Hamburg Bahnhof Pauli Jun 11: DE Cologne Gebäude 9 Jun 12: NL Nijmegen Doornroosje Jun 14: UK London Islington Assembly Hall Jun 15: UK Manchester Rebellion Jun 16: UK Glasgow Slay Jun 17: UK Leeds Brudenell Social Club Jun 18: UK Bristol Thekla Jun 20: FR Wasquehal The Black Lab Jun 25: FR Toulouse Le Metronum Jun 26: ES Bilbao Kafe Antzokia Jul 02: DE Aschaffenburg Colos Saal Jul 03: CH Dudingen Bad Bonn Jul 04: IT Torino Ziggy Jul 06: AT Vienna Arena

Here's the complete track listing for Cometh The Storm: Lambsbread Burning Down Trismegistus Cometh The Storm Karanlık Yol Sol's Golden Curse The Beating Tough Guy Lightning Beard Hunting Shadows Darker Fleece

