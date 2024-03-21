Hot Mulligan Debuts New Single 'Stickers of Brian' Alongside Nearly NSFW Music Video

Hot Mulligan is back with a new single called "Stickers of Brian." It came out alongside a nearly NSFW office-themed music video on Thursday, March 21. The sultry, high-octane pop punk track is relatively straightforward. There are lots of hot distorted chords and only a limited amount of math rock guitar noodling. The promo video directed by Michael Herrick shows an office worker making out with his fellow employees despite his boss' objections.

"Oh yes. Spring time is coming around. The weather is warming up, and we get new Hot Mulligan music. What a time to be alive," one commenter said below the YouTube video. "These guys drop music more often than I see my father in person," said another. The new song arrived one day after Hot Mulligan debuted the first installment of a new tour-themed documentary web series. "We've decided to put more effort into our branding as Hot Mulligan LLC," frontman Tades Sanville said. "We will from this point on be making documentary style s–t to show you online." The band is currently on tour with Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World. The YouTube video shows the band hanging out before the show at the PNC Bank Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday, March 19. Sanville also revealed that he's struggling with lactose intolerance but won't stop drinking milk. The trek will continue on Friday, March 22 with a stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Fall Out Boy released a new music video for the track "So Much (For) Stardust" earlier this month featuring Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. The athlete donned his signature flat-ironed hair as he and Pete Wentz square danced while dressed as cowboys. Butler went viral last October when he donned piercings and black nail polish for the Heat's media day. Earlier that month, he caught the attention of the online emo scene by sharing a Hot Mulligan track on his Instagram story. The band's original lineup formed in Lansing, Michigan, in 2014. They've gone on to release three full-length studio albums. The latest, Why Would I Watch, came out last year. After the Fall Out Boy trek wraps up, Hot Mulligan embark on a headlining tour with support from Just Friends, Free Throw and Charmer.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates with Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World below: March 22 / New York, NY / Madison Square Garden March 24 / Albany, NY / MVP Arena March 26 / Grand Rapids, MI / Van Andel Arena March 27 / Pittsburgh, PA / PPG Paints Arena March 29 / Columbus, OH / Schottenstein Center March 30 / Lexington, KY / Rupp Arena March 31 / Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena April 2 / Milwaukee, WI / Fiserv Forum April 3 / Des Moines, IA / Wells Fargo Arena April 5 / Omaha, NE / CHI Health Center Arena April 6 / Minneapolis, MN / Target Center

And here's a list of the upcoming dates with Free Throw, Just Friends and Charmer: April 9 / Buffalo, NY / Buffalo Riverworks April 10 / New Haven, CT / College St. Music Hall April 11 / Worcester, MA / Palladium April 13 / Norfolk, VA / Norva April 15 / Tampa, FL / Jannus Live April 16 / Birmingham, AL / Iron City April 18 / Dallas, TX / Factory April 19 / San Antonio, TX / Aztec Theater April 20 / El Paso, TX / Lowbrow Palace (Outside) April 23 / Anaheim, CA / House Of Blues April 24 / San Diego, CA / SOMA April 25 / Berkeley, CA / The UC Theater April 27 / Las Vegas, NV / Brooklyn Bowl April 29 / Boulder, CO / Boulder Theater April 30 / Kansas City, MO / Uptown Theater

