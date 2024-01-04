Iggy Azalea Cancels Plans For Fourth Studio Album: 'I Feel More Passionately About Design and Creative Direction'

Iggy Azalea is no longer planning to release her fourth studio album. The Grammy-nominated rapper explained the move in a lengthy message posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Jan. 3. "I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life. For a long time I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The star said she's now planning to focus on design and creative direction instead.

"I know a lot of people have this idea that I was 'bullied away from music' and that’s something I’ve always laughed at because I’d never be bullied out of anything! In fact, I’m too stubborn. I think I’ve even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don’t like being viewed as someone who quits." Azalea said she's now planning to pursue her creative endeavors outside of the music industry. "In truth what I’ve known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about song writing," the rapper said. "To many of you that’s no shock to read. It shows in my work. Haha! Jokes aside, i do spend a lot more time on that part of things… because Im most confident at that."

Article continues below advertisement

This is gonna be long….

so only bother reading if you love me.

(If you still bother anyway you’re a weirdo who has been warned. 🤷‍♀️😂)



I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life.

For a long time I used music to deliver my big… — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 3, 2024

These new projects will replace the previously planned LP. "That’s why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album. It’s been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven’t felt the urge to go back to it. I feel really happy & passionate in my day to day life when my minds focused on that and so I want to stick to what’s undeniably best for me," Azalea said. "Cant wait to start sharing some of the things I’ve been involved in creating & hoping you’ll see my quirk & humor in anything I touch! I know for some fans this probably makes you feel a little deflated - I’m sorry to let you down. But, it’s more important I don’t let myself down. I hope youll understand." The new LP was once set to be produced by Tory Lanez, Billboard reported. The Canadian rapper is currently serving a 10 year prison sentence after he was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The rapper hasn't released a studio album since 2021's 'The End of an Era.'

Many fans left supportive comments below Azalea's post. "I feel like we’ve always seen your massive passion & drive for all things creative, especially direction in music videos, shoots, cover art design & so many other art vessels," one said. "I’m supporting anything you do girl, I love you too! I do hope we may still get single songs." Azalea hasn't released a new album since 2021's The End of an Era. The Australian rapper's 2014 studio debut The New Classic made it to No. 1 on the U.S. Rap/Hip-Hop chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The musician may be best known for her single "Fancy" featuring Charlie XCX. The track made it to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA She has a 3-year-old child named Onyx with the rapper Playboi Carti.

Azalea had a son named Onyx with Playboi Carti in 2020. The couple is no longer together. Carti recently had another baby with a different woman. Both children were named in his new track "H00DBYAIR." Azalea called out Carti for his alleged absence from Onyx's life in another X post from last month.