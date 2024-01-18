iHeart Radio Awards 2024: Taylor Swift, Jelly Roll and Drake Nominated for Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift scored nine nominations at the upcoming 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, more than any other artist. Jelly Roll, SZA and 21 Savage each have eight, while Olivia Rodrigo got six. The ceremony honoring iHeartRadio's most-played artists of the year is scheduled for Monday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET, according to a press release. Fans can tune in via FOX, the iHeartRadio app and the company's stations across the country.

Fans are able to vote in several categories, including best lyrics, best music video, best fan army, social star award, favorite tour photographer, TikTok bop of the year and favorite tour style. The company has also introduced two new listener-driven fields, favorite on screen and favorite debut album. Voting begins today on the iHeartRadio website. Fans have until March 25 to make their voices heard. Five other new categories will be introduced for this year's ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles: pop song of the year, pop artist of the year, K-pop artist of the year, K-pop song of the year and best new K-pop artist.

In the top song of the year category, Swift's "Cruel Summer" is competing with Rema and Selena Gomez’s "Calm Down," Dua Lipa’s "Dance the Night," Luke Combs' cover of Tracey Chapman’s "Fast Car," Miley Cyrus' "Flowers," SZA’s "Kill Bill," Morgan Wallen’s "Last Night," Doja Cat’s "Paint the Town Red," Olivia Rodrigo’s "Vampire," and "Creepin'" by Metro Boomin, the Weeknd and 21 Savage. The artist of the year category includes Drake, Jelly Roll, Combs, Cyrus, Wallen, Rodrigo Shakira, SZA, Swift and Usher. The duo/group of the year category includes (G)I-DLE, Blink-182, Dan + Shay, Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, OneRepublic, Paramore and Parmalee.

Source: MEGA Drake is nominated in the artist of the year category.

"The iHeartRadio Music Awards is a night where we celebrate the biggest artists and songs fans loved listening to on the radio all year long," said John Sykes, the company's president of entertainment enterprises. "We’ll also share stories from the artists themselves about their hard-fought journeys to the top of the charts." Tom Poleman, iHeartRadio's chief programming officer, also provided a statement. "Our iHeartRadio Music Awards are special because they’re truly reflective of what listeners love," he said. "We’re excited to share the journey on how they became the biggest songs and celebrate these amazing artists with music fans across the nation together LIVE from Los Angeles." This is the 12th annual edition of the iHeartRadio Awards. The ceremony was first held in 2012. P!nk, Kelly Clarkson and Pat Benatar performed live at last year's event.