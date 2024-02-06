Incubus to Tour U.S. After Releasing Re-Recorded Version of 'Morning View' on May 10

Incubus will release a re-recorded version of their hit 2001 album Morning View on May 10. This summer, they'll tour the U.S. in support of the revamped LP with support from Coheed and Cambria. The trek will start in Detroit on Aug. 23 and end in San Francisco on Sept. 12. Presale tickets are available starting today. They'll go on sale for the general public on Friday, Feb. 9, the same day fans can pre-order copies of the upcoming release.

Source: MEGA 'This album helped propel our little art experiment called "Incubus" into a way of life,' vocalist Brandon Boyd said.

"Roughly 23 years ago we rented a house at the sea to do an art experiment," vocalist Brandon Boyd said. "The novel and expansive environment combined with a healthy dose of momentum helped us find that ever sought after FLOW state… The songs that became known as Morning View have since become indelible and deeply important parts of our lives." The record peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spent more than a year on the chart. It was eventually certified double platinum in the U.S. "This album helped propel our little art experiment called 'Incubus' into a way of life and here we are today, some 23 years later, about to introduce a new/next phase of it’s existence," Boyd said. He added that the upcoming project is "the result of our desire to honor this burgeoning legacy but also reimagine it as musicians who have been lovingly performing these songs night after night for the last 23 years. See you on the road soon!"

Incubus formed in 1991 while the band's original members were students at Calabasas High School in the San Fernando Valley. The band saw moderate commercial success with their first three studio albums. Make Yourself peaked at No. 47 on the Billboard 200 following its release in 1999. But Morning View is the album that truly launched the band into the mainstream. There are still hints of the nu metal sound that defined the early years of the band's career, but the record is softer and more indebted to alternative rock than their early releases.

Source: MEGA 'Morning View' launched Incubus into the mainstream with a softer sound than earlier releases.

Since Morning View, every Incubus record has rocketed to at least No. 4 on the Billboard 200. Their 2006 album Light Grenade made it to the top of the chart. Incubus hoped to celebrate Morning View's 20th anniversary with a tour in 2021, but those plans were scuttled by the pandemic. The band opted to perform the record at the location where it was written in Malibu. The performance was live streamed for fans around the world.

Source: MEGA Coheed and Cambria will support Incubus on the tour.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: Fri Aug 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena Sat Aug 24 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena Tue Aug 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center Thu Aug 29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Sat Aug 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden Tue Sep 03 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena Fri Sep 06 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Sat Sep 07 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX Mon Sep 09 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena Thu Sep 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center