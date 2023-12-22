'Interlude,' the One-Off Duet by Morrissey and Siouxsie Sioux, to Receive 30th Anniversary Reissue

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of its initial release, “Interlude,” the one-off 1994 duet between Morrissey and Siouxsie Sioux, is returning to record store shelves for the first time since its initial release. Per an announcement on Morrissey Central, the reissue of the 12” disc will be pressed on limited gold vinyl and – unlike its original release, which was on Parlophone – will be on the Roulette label by Warner (London).

Source: sanesty-rayner The cover art for the upcoming 30th anniversary reissue of 'Interlude,' by Morrissey & Siouxsie

Produced by Boz Boorer, then the guitarist in Morrissey’s band, “Interlude” was written and composed by Georges Delerue and Hal Shaper in 1968 and was originally recorded by Timi Yuro. It was not, however, among the songs originally suggested by Morrissey when he contacted Siouxsie in the early ‘90s and pitched the idea of recording a duet with her. It was Siouxsie who pitched the idea of doing this song, and as history reveals, Morrissey concurred. Each singer recorded their own solo version of the song, after which their voices were joined together for the final mix of the track. Featuring strings by members of the band My Life Story, “Interlude” was originally recorded during the sessions for Vauxhall and I, but in Johnny Rogan’s book Morrissey, bassist Jonny Bridgewood underlined, “It was a project completely aside from the album. It was never a contender and was always considered a [standalone] single." Unfortunately, when the single was released, it made it no farther than No. 25 on the UK Singles chart, a situation which can be directly attributed to the absence of a video for promotional use.

In Mark Paytress’ Siouxsie & the Banshees: The Authorised Biography, it was revealed that Morrissey originally wanted to use footage of Ruth Ellis, the last woman to be hanged in England, or clips from the film Dance with a Stranger, but he couldn’t get the clearances to do so, after which he and Siouxsie had a brainstorming session which went...not great. “He wanted to use a bulldog with us in [the video], and there was some flirtation with union jacks and nationalism, too,” Siouxsie revealed in a 2008 interview with The Guide. “I thought, ‘Okay, I can see where you’re going with this,’ and said, ‘Can’t you pick another dog, like a chihuahua?’ He ended up saying, ‘What’s wrong with being nationalistic?’ so we had a spat about that. It wasn’t really a row, but the next day he told me not to come back because I was too aggressive.”