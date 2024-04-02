Interpol to Play 'Biggest Show of Their Career' at Free Event in Mexico City This Month

The biggest Interpol show of all time will be a free concert in Mexico City coming up later this month. The New York City post-punk revivalists will play the Zócalo at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 20. The massive public square is big enough to hold 280,000 spectators.

Source: MEGA The concert will be reportedly the biggest show of the New York City band's career.

"We are absolutely electric with excitement," the band said in an Instagram post on Monday, April 1. "It’s a dream for us to be able to perform in such an iconic and historic setting!" they added. "Be there or be square as they say." More information about the show will be released in the coming days. The concert was also confirmed in a social media post from the Secretariat of Culture of Mexico City. "The concert will be an opportunity for Interpol to give back to their long and dedicated Mexican fan base for their unconditional support over the years," the agency said in a press release obtained by Billboard. It also describes the event as "the biggest show of (Interpol's) career." This will not be Interpol's first big performance in Mexico. In recent years, the band has headlined Corona Capital Mexico City and Corona Capital Guadalajara, the two biggest festivals in the country They played at the 26,000-capacity Palacio de los Deportes arena in Mexico City in 2022.

Interpol has has found a lot of commercial success in Mexico. Ten of their tracks have made it on to Billboard's Mexico Ingles Airplay chart. Their song "Barricade" off the 2010 self-titled LP peaked at No. 13 on the chart where it spent 20 weeks. Later that year, the track "Summer Well" made it to No. 20. Interpol may be best known for their first two albums in the U.S. and the U.K. Turn On the Bright Lights from 2002 and Antics from 2004 have been certified gold in both nations. The band will tour the U.K. to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Antics in November. The trek will begin in Wolverhampton on Nov. 1 and end in London on Nov. 8. Interpol's latest album The Other Side of Make-Believe arrived in July 2022.

Source: MEGA The square in the center of Mexico City is big enough to hold 280,000 spectators.

The band was formed in 1997 while the original members were attending New York University. Frontman Paul Banks and guitarist Daniel Kessler, who were both born in the U.K., are the only two remaining members from the initial lineup. Interpol's original drummer Greg Drudy was also a member of the iconic New York screamo acts Hot Cross and Saetia. Saves the Day frontman Chris Conley also attended NYU around this time. Many of the lyrics on the band's 1999 album Through Being Cool were inspired by the courses he was taking. Drudy was replaced by Sam Fogarino in 2000, who's been with the band ever since. Founding bassist Carlos Dengler left Interpol in 2010.

Source: MEGA Interpol was formed at New York University in 1997.

Check out a full list of Interpol's upcoming U.K. tour dates below: Nov. 1 – Wolverhampton – The Halls Nov. 2 – Manchester – O2 Apollo Nov. 4 – Glasgow – Royal Concert Hall Nov. 5 – Newcastle – O2 City Hall Nov. 7 – Bristol – Beacon Nov. 8 – London – Alexandra Palace

