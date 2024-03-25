INXS Release a Behind-the-Scenes History of "Never Tear Us Apart" to Commemorate the Video's 35th Anniversary

Picture it: Prague, Czechoslovak Socialist Republic, 1987. No, this isn’t the start of one of Sophia Petrillo’s stories from an episode of The Golden Girls. It’s the setting of the video for INXS’s 1988 single, “Never Tear Us Apart.” Released as the fourth single from the Australian band’s sixth studio album, 1987’s Kick, the song ended up being an international hit, climbing to No. 24 in the UK and finding its way into the top 10 in the US (No. 7), Canada (No. 2), Belgium (No. 8), and the Netherlands (No. 9). With the video for the song having hit the big 3-5, INXS released a behind-the-scenes look into “Never Tear Us Apart” on their official YouTube channel this past weekend, with a bit of time spent on the original penning of the track as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Dale Cherry/Mirrorpix/Newscom/The Mega Agency Michael Hutchence pictured in concert at Wembley Arena in 1990

“The actual way ‘Never Tell Us Apart’ came about was with me playing that song on my guitar in a very bluesy type way,” says INXS guitarist/keyboardist Andrew Farriss in the video. “I wanted to do something that was very different from what we were doing before, and I discovered I really liked that song. In fact, when Michael first heard what I was doing, he laughed. He thought it was funny because for us it was so different. I don’t think he took it all that seriously. But when he took the tape away and listened to it and then he came back he said, ‘I love that. Whatever you’re doing is great.’ And then we got together and he put the lyrics on and he worked out the melody, which I think is fantastic, the way it’s really understated.” The video for the song was directed by Richard Lowenstein, who - as the band's late frontman, Michael Hutchence, reveals in an archival audio interview during this new behind-the-scenes look - "had been there a lot, shooting 8mm black and white footage. He came around the studio when we were recording in Sydney and played it through on the TV, and we were just looking at it...and, literally, 'Never Tear Us Apart' was coming through, out of the control room, into the room. And we were listening to it and watching the scenes of Prague...and we looked at each other and said, 'That works, doesn't it?'"

Article continues below advertisement

It's highly entertaining to watch the footage of the members of INXS arriving in Prague as they're welcomed by their wardrobe and makeup guy, Troy Davies, who - like the band - is clearly giddy at the opportunity to explore this new locale. There's a brief moment of panic when Davies hesitantly offers up that the area's cuisine might not be up to the band's standards, but leave it to Hutchence to spin the situation positively: "Lots of caviar and vodka will get us by." You can watch the entire behind-the-scenes video via the embed below.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Powered by RedCircle