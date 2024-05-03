Rapper OsamaSon Claims Iron Maiden is Suing Him Over 'Eddie' Album Cover Similarities

The rapper OsamaSon claims he's been sued by Iron Maiden. The complaint was allegedly filed in response to the artwork for the extended edition of his 2023 album Flex Musix. It appears to closely resemble the imagery used for Iron Maiden's 1984 record Powerslave. "Iron Maiden is suing me so… cover is gone," OsamaSon said in an Instagram story tagging the band's official account on Wednesday, May 1. The artwork in question was still visible on the rapper's Spotify on the morning of Friday, May 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The issue concerns similarities between the imagery used for Iron Maiden's 1984 record 'Powerslave' and the extended edition of OsamaSon's 'Flex Musix.'

Iron Maiden could have a strong case. OsamaSon's cover appears to include the same mummified version of the band's mascot Eddie featured on certain editions of Powerslave. The colors have changed and OsamaSon's version has dreadlocks, but the lightning bolt shocking Eddie on the cover of Powerslave seems to also be present in the Flex Musix artwork. The extended edition of the 2023 record was released in February. OsamaSon addressed the issue in another Instagram story on Tuesday, May 2. “Let’s stay positive! All love @ironmaiden thx!" he wrote. "Plz stop harassing them.” Powerslave was Iron Maiden's fifth studio album. It made it to No. 2 on the U.K. albums chart. Representatives for the band didn't immediately respond to Q's request for comment.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

OsamaSon is a young Ohio rapper signed to Atlantic Records. He was picked up by the label last year following the success of his full-length debut Osama Season. Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is currently touring in support of his new solo album The Mandrake Project. The singer had some difficulties at a recent show in Brazil after a vape pen exploded in the crowd.

Source: MEGA 'Iron Maiden is suing me so… cover is gone,' the rapper said in a recent social media post.

Article continues below advertisement

"I can’t f---ing breathe. [Bassist] Tanya [O’Callaghan] can’t breathe," Dickinson told the crowd. "You with the f---ing vape over there, yeah, it’s not you, but, you know, please, f---ing do that outside, all right? You know, if you can’t stay for five minutes without having a f---ing addiction." Dickinson continued his diatribe later in the show. "I do apologize for coughing," he said. “Some of you f---ers are smoking, all right? I can’t sing if you’re gonna smoke, all right? [Tanya’s] coughing her guts out, I’m coughing, my f---ing wife is going, ‘Blargh,’ in the back there, all right? It’s kind of disgusting, all right? But if you wanna be disgusting, do it outside, all right? Not in here. My throat’s got work to do. You pay good money to hear me f---ing sing, not go, 'Blargh, blargh,' all right?" Iron Maiden will tour North America this autumn with support from the Mongolian band The Hu.

Source: MEGA Iron Maiden will tour North America this autumn.

Article continues below advertisement

Check out a full list of the upcoming concerts below: Oct. 4 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, San Diego, CA Oct. 5 - Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV Oct. 8 - Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA Oct. 9 - Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ Oct. 12 - Aftershock Festival, Sacramento, CA Oct. 14 - MODA Center, Portland, OR Oct. 16 - Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, WA Oct. 18 - Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT Oct. 19 - Ball Arena, Denver, CO Oct. 22 - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN Oct. 24 - Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL Oct. 26 - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON Oct. 27 - Videotron Centre, Quebec, QC Oct. 30 - Centre Bell, Montreal, QC Nov. 1 - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA Nov. 2 - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY Nov. 6 - DCU Center, Worcester, MA Nov. 8 - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 9 - Prudential Center, Newark, NJ Nov. 12 - CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD Nov. 13 - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC Nov. 16 - Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX Nov. 17 - Frost Bank Center,San Antonio, TX

Powered by RedCircle