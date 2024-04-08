J. Cole Wants to Squash Beef with Kendrick Lamar After Releasing New Diss Track: 'That's the Lamest S--t'

J. Cole is trying to cool off his beef with Kendrick Lamar. The conciliatory remarks came during the North Carolina rapper's headlining slot at Dreamville Festival 2024 on Sunday, April 7. Just days earlier, Cole released his new album Might Delete Later. The final track "7 Minute Drill" was a response to Lamar's feature on the Future and Metro Boomin track "Like That," which launched several barbs at Cole and his frequent collaborator Drake. "I just dropped a new album right? I’m so proud of that project, except for one part," Cole said on Sunday night, according to NME. "It’s one part of that s--t that makes me feel like ‘Man, that’s the lamest s--t I ever did in my f--king life,' right? ... In my spirit of trying to get this music out, I moved in a way that I spiritually feel bad on me."

Source: MEGA The North Carolina rapper made come conciliatory remarks during his appearance at the Dreamville Festival over the weekend.

The North Carolina rapper was clearly a little bit heated while writing the last track on his new album. "I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissing / You want some attention, it come with extensions," he rapped. "I’m hesitant, I love my brother, but I’m not gonna lie / I’m powered up for real, that s--t would feel like swattin’ a fly / Four albums in twelve years, n---a, I can divide / S--t, if this is what you want, I’m indulgin’ in violence." This was in response to Lamar's uncredited bars which reference J. Cole's appearance on the Drake track "First Person Shooter" last year. "F--k sneak dissin’ / ‘First Person Shooter’ / I hope they came with three switches," Lamar said.

Cole spoke about the feud in more detail on Sunday night. "Y’all heard that motherf--king bazooka that was dropped on the game right?" he asked the crowd. "For the first time I was tested. 'Cuz I got the world and my n---as like ‘What you gon’ do Cole?’. N---as wanna see blood and I was conflicted ‘cuz because I know how I feel about my peers. These two n---as [Drake and Lamar] that I’ve just been blessed to stand beside in this game, let alone chase their greatness. "I felt conflicted ‘cuz I know I don’t really feel no way but the world wanna see blood… I tried to jab by n---a back and keep it friendly. At the end of the day, when I listen to it, and it comes out and I see the talk, that s--t don’t sit right with me. "I wanna say right now tonight: How many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest motherf--kers to ever touch a microphone? Dreamville, y’all love Kendrick Lamar, correct? As do I."

Source: MEGA The dispute started when Lamar called out Cole and Drake during an appearance on a recent Future/Metro Boomin track.

Cole said he hopes that Lamar, "didn’t feel no way and if he did, I got my chin out. Take your best shot, I’ma take that s--t on the chin boy, do what you do. All good. It’s love. And I pray that y’all like, forgive a n---a for the misstep and I can get back to my true path. Because I ain’t gonna lie to y’all. The past two days felt terrible. It let me know how good I’ve been sleeping for the past 10 years."

Source: MEGA Drake responded to the callout during a concert last month.

Drake also spoke out about the beef during a concert last month. "A lot of people asking me how I’m feeling," he said. "The way I’m feeling is the same way I want you to walk out of here feeling tonight about your f--king selves. You know the way I’m feeling? I got my head up high, my back straight, I’m feeling 10 feet f--king high."

