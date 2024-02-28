Ja Rule Barred From Entering U.K. Due to Past Criminal Convictions

Ja Rule said he's been barred from entering the U.K. due to his past criminal record. The rapper was set to perform in Cardiff, London, Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds and Liverpool. The news came in a series of tweets that began on Tuesday, Feb. 27 and stretched into the following morning.

Source: MEGA 'I’ve spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry DAYS before my shows,' the rapper said.

"I’m so devastated I can’t believe the UK won’t let me in I’ve spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry DAYS before my shows," Ja Rule said in his first message to fans. "This is not fair to me or my fans these venues are 85% sold and now I can’t come." The rapper went on to explain that his criminal record is what's keeping him out of the U.K. He was released from prison in 2013 after spending two years behind bars for gun possession and tax evasion convictions, the BBC reported. "The UK is one of the few European countries that restricts entry to people with criminal records," Ja Rule said. "In general, you will likely be denied entry if you have been convicted of a crime punishable by 23 months or more under British law or served more than 12 months in prison."

The rapper claimed that he disclosed his past convictions to the people organizing his U.K. concerts. "My team made it CLEAR to the promoter that I have a criminal record and can’t get in the country," he said. "The PROMOTER swore this wouldn’t be an issue The PROMOTER started selling tickets y’all love to blame the artist lol… GET YOUR REFUNDS!!!" Ja Rule also promised to make it up to his British fans. "Gonna do something special for my UK fans since I’ll NEVER be able to come across the pond stay tuned," he said. The U.K. Home Office provided a brief statement to Q about the situation. "It is a matter of longstanding government policy that we do not routinely comment on individual cases," a spokesperson for the agency said.

Source: MEGA The rapper said he was denied entry due to his past criminal convictions.

Ja Rule, real name Jeffrey Bruce Atkins, grew up in the Hollis section of Queens in New York City – the same neighborhood that birthed Run-DMC. His 1999 studio debut Venni Vetti Vecci made it to No. 3 on the Billboard 200. His follow-ups Rule 3:36 from 2000 and Pain Is Love from 2001 both made it to the top spot on the chart. That third record included his biggest hit "Always on Time" featuring Ashanti, which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Source: MEGA Ja Rule also had a role in the ill-fated 2017 Fyre Festival in the Bahamas.

These days, Ja Rule may be best remembered for his role in the ill-fated Fyre Festival in 2017, which he created with convicted fraudster Billy McFarland. Thousands of music fans flew to the Bahamas for what they believed would be a luxury festival. They expected to be put up in posh accommodations and eat gourmet food, but ended up sleeping in tents and eating hastily-made sandwiches. The event was postponed indefinitely before it was ultimately canceled. Ja Rule was indicted for fraud in the wake of the fiasco, but the charges were dropped in 2019. McFarland is planning a second attempt at Fyre Festival which could happen later this year.

