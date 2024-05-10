Jane's Addiction Announces Surprise Show in Intimate London Venue: 'Limited Tickets Available'

Jane's Addiction has announced a surprise show in London later this month. The Los Angeles band will take over Bush Hall – a 400 capacity venue in Shepherd's Bush – on Thursday, May 23. "Limited tickets available, get them while you can!" the band said in an Instagram post. They're available for purchase at this link for £57.50.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'Limited tickets available, get them while you can!' the band said in a social media post.

The concert will kick off the band's first European headlining tour in eight years. The trek includes two more shows in London and a stop at the Bearded Theory Festival in South Derbyshire. It's slated to end in Luxembourg on Wednesday, July 3. Jane's Addiction was one of 15 bands nominated by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year, but didn't ultimately make the cut. Neither did Sinead O'Connor, Oasis or Sade. Fans were thrilled about the nomination on social media. "Yessssss. Incredibly deserved and over due. There’s just no one like them," one Instagram commenter said. Others shared nostalgic memories about the band. "I got into my first and only real fight because some kid took my Ritual tape," a different user said. "Nothing’s Shocking was THE game changer album of my life. There were others, but it was the biggest and best," a third commenter said. "Saw them open for Iggy Pop in Dallas before this album released and the blew me out of the water. Unbelievable, undeniable, simply one of the best ever!"

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

The group formed in 1985. They were named after Jane Bainter, a roommate of Perry Farrell's who was struggling with a heroin habit and her abusive drug dealer boyfriend. "Jane was an intellectual and knew how to act aristocratic, even with a needle and a spoon on the table," the frontman told Blender. Jane's Addiction signed to Warner Bros. ahead of their 1988 full-length debut Nothing's Shocking, which made it to No. 103 on the Billboard 200. The record has since been certified platinum in the U.S.

Source: MEGA The show will kick off their first European tour in eight years.

Article continues below advertisement

Their 1990 sophomore effort Ritual de lo Habitual included the hit singles "Stop!" and "Been Caught Stealing," which both made it to No. 1 on the U.S. Alternative Airplay chart. The record made it to No. 19 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified platinum twice over in the U.S. Jane's Addiction broke up in 1991 and didn't release another album until 2003's Strays, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. The band hasn't released another proper studio LP since 2011's The Great Escape Artist, but they've put out several live albums since then.

Article continues below advertisement

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: Fri 23rd May – Bush Hall, London (UK) – NEWLY ANNOUNCED Sat 24th May – Bearded Theory Festival (UK) Mon 27 May – London – Roundhouse (UK) – SOLD OUT Wed 29 May – London – Roundhouse (UK) – SOLD OUT Fri 31 May – Glasgow – Barrowland (UK) – SOLD OUT Sun 2 June – Manchester – O2 Apollo (UK) – SOLD OUT Thu 6 June – Hamburg – Große Freiheit (Germany) Thu 13 June – Nova Rock Festival (Austria) Thu 20 June – Azkena Rock Festival (Spain) Sun 23 June – Pinkpop (The Netherlands) Tue 25 June – Cologne –Carlswerk Victoria (Germany) Wed 26 June – Paris – L'Olympia (France) Fri 28 June – Summer Series at Trinity College – Dublin (Ireland) Wed 3 July – Luxembourg – Rockhal (Luxembourg)

Powered by RedCircle