Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Plot Out a UK Tour for November

This past year has been a pretty solid one for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: in addition to having released the critically-acclaimed and commercially-successful Weathervanes album back in June, he and his band also picked up the Trailblazer Award at the AMA UK Awards. Not only that, but Isbell commemorated the 10th anniversary of his Southeastern album and was the subject of the documentary Running with Our Eyes Closed, which came out in April.

Oh, and did we mention that he also dipped his toe into the world of acting by scoring a role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon that found him working alongside Robert DeNiro and Leonardo DiCaprio? Talk about kicking off your acting career with a bang...

Anyway, this is just a lengthy way of leading into the observation that, as if Isbell hadn’t had enough excitement in the past year, now he’s added something else to his calendar: a nine-date tour of the UK in November.