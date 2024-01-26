Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Plot Out a UK Tour for November

This past year has been a pretty solid one for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: in addition to having released the critically-acclaimed and commercially-successful Weathervanes album back in June, he and his band also picked up the Trailblazer Award at the AMA UK Awards. Not only that, but Isbell commemorated the 10th anniversary of his Southeastern album and was the subject of the documentary Running with Our Eyes Closed, which came out in April.
Oh, and did we mention that he also dipped his toe into the world of acting by scoring a role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon that found him working alongside Robert DeNiro and Leonardo DiCaprio? Talk about kicking off your acting career with a bang...
Anyway, this is just a lengthy way of leading into the observation that, as if Isbell hadn’t had enough excitement in the past year, now he’s added something else to his calendar: a nine-date tour of the UK in November.
Of course, Isbell is actually in the UK this very weekend, doing a pair of shows in London, but as they're both long since sold out, it almost feels hurtful to even bring them up, so...let's pretend we didn't.
Instead, let's focus in on the fact that he'll be back in November. As mentioned, it isn't a massive flurry of shows, but it's a nice, solid run, one which finds Isbell kicking things off in Brighton, winding his way up to Edinburgh, and gradually making his way back down to London to close things out.
Pre-sale tickets go on-sale at 10:00 GMT on Wednesday January 31st and general sale at 10:00 GMT on Friday February 2nd. You can order those tickets as easily as just clicking right here.
For the full list of tour dates, just scroll down a little bit farther, and while you're scrolling, you might want to stop briefly and hit "play" on the playlist we've put together to spotlight the work Isbell has done with the 400 Unit over the years.
Tour Dates:
November 2024
Mon 18th - Brighton, Dome Tue 19th - Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester Wed 20th - Edinburgh, Usher Hall Fri 22nd - Bristol, Bristol Beacon Sat 23rd - Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton Sun 24th - Stockton-On-Tees, Stockton Globe Mon 25th - London, Eventim Apollo