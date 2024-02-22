Q Magazine
Jelly Roll Announces U.S. Tour Dates for 2024: 'Come Party With Us!'

Jelly Roll just announced a slate of U.S. tour dates for later this year with support from Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay.

By
Following his viral testimony in front of the U.S. Senate last month, the genre-bending country artist Jelly Roll will bring his music to fans nationwide later this year.

The Beautifully Broken Tour, which will include support from Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay, is slated to begin in Salt Lake City on Aug. 27 and end in Charlotte on Oct. 27.

"This is the biggest tour of my life y’all and I’m going to do it really really big this year," Jelly Roll said in an Instagram post announcing the trek. "I can’t wait to see y’all at a show. Come party with us!"

Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, March 1, but there will be several presale events later this month.

The tour announcement follows the release of Jelly Roll's breakthrough album Whitsitt Chapel in June 2023.

The record that includes elements of rock, rap and worship music made it to No. 3 on the Billboard 200, No. 2 on the country chart and No. 1 on the rock chart

Jelly Roll, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, originally hails from the Antioch section of Nashville.

During his testimony in support of a federal anti-fentanyl bill on Jan. 11, the musician spoke about how he contributed to the addiction crisis in the neighborhood.

"I was the uneducated man in the kitchen playing chemist with drugs I knew absolutely nothing about, just like these drug dealers are doing right now, mixing every drug on the market with fentanyl, and they’re killing the people we love," he said.

Jelly Roll was eventually convicted on federal drug charges, which means he's no longer able to vote.

"I have no political alliance. I am neither Democrat nor Republican," he said. "I have never paid attention to a political race in my life… Ironically, I think that makes me the perfect person to speak about this because fentanyl transcends partisanship and ideology."

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

The singer also spoke about how the drug crisis has impacted his own family.

"I have a 15-year-old daughter whose mother is a drug addict," Jelly Roll said. "Every day I get to look in the eyes of a victim in my household of the effects of drugs, every single day. And every single day I have to wonder… if today will be the day that I have to tell my daughter that her mother became a part of the national statistic."

The testimony came after the musician discussed fentanyl in his 2023 Hulu documentary Jelly Roll: Save Me.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:

Aug. 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Aug. 28 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

Aug. 30 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Aug. 31 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 1 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Sept. 3 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center

Sept. 4 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 6 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

Sept. 7 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Sept. 9 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

Sept. 11 — San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

Sept. 13 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

Sept. 14 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Sept. 17 — Orlanda, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 19 — Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

Sept. 20 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Sept. 21 —Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

Sept. 24 —Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

Sept. 26 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 27 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 28 — Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Sept. 29 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Oct. 1 — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

Oct. 2 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 5 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center

Oct. 9 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Oct. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Oct. 12 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 15 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

Oct. 18 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 20 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

Oct. 22 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 25 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Food City Center

Oct. 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 27 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

