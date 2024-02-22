Jelly Roll Announces U.S. Tour Dates for 2024: 'Come Party With Us!'

Following his viral testimony in front of the U.S. Senate last month, the genre-bending country artist Jelly Roll will bring his music to fans nationwide later this year. The Beautifully Broken Tour, which will include support from Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay, is slated to begin in Salt Lake City on Aug. 27 and end in Charlotte on Oct. 27. "This is the biggest tour of my life y’all and I’m going to do it really really big this year," Jelly Roll said in an Instagram post announcing the trek. "I can’t wait to see y’all at a show. Come party with us!"

Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, March 1, but there will be several presale events later this month. The tour announcement follows the release of Jelly Roll's breakthrough album Whitsitt Chapel in June 2023. The record that includes elements of rock, rap and worship music made it to No. 3 on the Billboard 200, No. 2 on the country chart and No. 1 on the rock chart Jelly Roll, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, originally hails from the Antioch section of Nashville.

During his testimony in support of a federal anti-fentanyl bill on Jan. 11, the musician spoke about how he contributed to the addiction crisis in the neighborhood. "I was the uneducated man in the kitchen playing chemist with drugs I knew absolutely nothing about, just like these drug dealers are doing right now, mixing every drug on the market with fentanyl, and they’re killing the people we love," he said. Jelly Roll was eventually convicted on federal drug charges, which means he's no longer able to vote. "I have no political alliance. I am neither Democrat nor Republican," he said. "I have never paid attention to a political race in my life… Ironically, I think that makes me the perfect person to speak about this because fentanyl transcends partisanship and ideology."

The singer also spoke about how the drug crisis has impacted his own family. "I have a 15-year-old daughter whose mother is a drug addict," Jelly Roll said. "Every day I get to look in the eyes of a victim in my household of the effects of drugs, every single day. And every single day I have to wonder… if today will be the day that I have to tell my daughter that her mother became a part of the national statistic." The testimony came after the musician discussed fentanyl in his 2023 Hulu documentary Jelly Roll: Save Me.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: Aug. 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center Aug. 28 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Aug. 30 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena Aug. 31 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena Sept. 1 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center Sept. 3 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center Sept. 4 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center Sept. 6 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena Sept. 7 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center Sept. 9 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center Sept. 11 — San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center Sept. 13 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome Sept. 14 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center Sept. 17 — Orlanda, Fla. @ Kia Center Sept. 19 — Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum Sept. 20 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena Sept. 21 —Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena Sept. 24 —Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena Sept. 26 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden Sept. 27 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden Sept. 28 — Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena Sept. 29 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center Oct. 1 — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center Oct. 2 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center Oct. 5 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena Oct. 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center Oct. 9 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena Oct. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center Oct. 12 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center Oct. 15 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena Oct. 18 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center Oct. 20 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena Oct. 22 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena Oct. 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center Oct. 25 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Food City Center Oct. 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena Oct. 27 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

