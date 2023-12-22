BTS Member Jimin Releases New Solo Track 'Closer Than This'

All seven members of the K-pop group BTS are now officially enrolled in the South Korean military, but that hasn't stopped the band from finding its way into the spotlight. Jimin released a new solo track called "Closer Than This" on Friday, Dec. 22. The song is a love letter to the BTS fanbase as the group continues its extended hiatus expected to last through 2025.

Source: MEGA The track is a love letter to the boy band's fandom.

The track "is a heartfelt fan song that encapsulates Jimin’s genuine feelings for ARMY," BTS' management company Bighit said in a post on the social media site WeVerse. "As we approach the final days of 2023, we hope that 'Closer Than This,' with its lyrics conveying Jimin’s love and affection for his fans, will bring you hope and warmth." In the track, Jimin reminisces about how much the band and its fandom has accomplished. "Now that I look back, we've come this far in just a blink of an eye," he said. "We walked it together, alongside each other." He also makes a promise to his fans in the track: "I'll never let you go." The track was released alongside an intimate music video that's already been viewed nearly three million times on Youtube.

Many fans posted about their love for the new track on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "THANK YOU JIMIN," one said. "Still can't believe jimin wrote such a pretty song just cause he's so full of love for us," said another. "Sometimes I feel like I don't deserve so much love how will I repay this love back ever." This year has been big for Jimin. He dropped his most recent EP Face in March, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The single "Like Crazy" was his first chart-topping track in the US as a solo artist.

Source: MEGA All seven members of the K-pop group are now enlisted in the South Korean military.

All male citizens in South Korea must spend at least 18 months serving in the nation's military. Boy band members are not excluded from that requirement. Jimin enlisted on Dec. 12 alongside his bandmate Jung Kook. That pair are now "companion soldiers," which means they'll be sent to the same basic training center, housed in the same building and discharged at the same time. BTS singers RM and V began their service on Dec. 11 following the enlistment of the group's three other members Jin, J-Hope and Suga.

Source: MEGA Jimin and his bandmate Jung Kook enrolled as 'companion soldiers.'

In a previous post on WeVerse, Bighit discouraged fans from trying to get involved in the enlistment ceremony. "The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only," the company said. "To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only." BTS formed in the South Korean capitol of Seoul in 2010. The band originally started as a hip-hop project, but quickly moved into more traditional K-pop territory. Several other members have released solo projects over the past year. Jung Kook put out his LP Golden, V dropped his album Layover, and RM released an LP called Indigo last year.