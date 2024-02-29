John Fogerty 'Bewildered' Over Australian Festival Cancelation

Former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty has spoken out regarding the sudden cancelation of his headlining appearance at Country Fest Queensland, claiming he was "blindsided" by the festival's Feb. 27 announcement that he would no longer be appearing. The festival unveiled Fogerty as the event’s headliner back in January in what ABC called “a mammoth coup” for the fest, held in the sparsely-populated town of Bloomsbury, in Northern Queensland. Scheduled for the final weekend in March, the set was to be Fogerty’s first performance in Australia in nearly 12 years. Then, roughly a month later, the festival posted a surprise update to its social media accounts, saying that “due to unforeseen circumstances, John Fogerty will no longer be attending. We are working hard on a revised lineup and will have more information coming soon.”

Source: MEGA Fogerty, left, with Creedence Clearwater Revival in 1970.

The announcement surely came as a surprise and a let-down for ticket-holders — and also, apparently, for Fogerty himself. In short order, the singer-songwriter posted his own statement to Instagram on Tuesday, expressing befuddlement over the sudden change. "I was ready to celebrate with you all for my one and only show this year in Australia when the Country Fest Queensland blindsided me yesterday by canceling my appearance,” Fogerty said. “It was posted that I would not be appearing due to unforeseen circumstances. Well, I can tell you, my friends, I was not the reason for the 'unforeseen circumstances.’ I was ready to come down there and excited to celebrate getting my songs back with all of you. Look for a further statement from me later today.” The Festival later followed up with another statement to social media, in which it claimed that its negotiations with Fogerty “did not reach a final outcome, resulting in negotiations ceasing.” The statement also added that the matter will come before the Supreme Court of Queensland in mid-March, and that it would have no further comment until then.

Fogerty spoke to Billboard on the odd kerfuffle for a piece published earlier today, in which he claimed to be “bewildered” over the festival’s statement, saying he believed that contract negotiations were done and dusted before his appearance was announced. He also told Billboard that the festival had informed him that he’d been dropped from the lineup last Friday, but continued to sell tickets for several more days before going public with the news. “I still remain able and ready and willing to do this show,” Fogerty told the outlet. “I take the commitment of playing for the fans very seriously. Throughout my career, practically my whole life, there’s hardly ever been a cancelation. … There were some people that were going to travel quite a distance. I just feel really bad about it.”

Source: MEGA Fogerty's Queensland appearance was to be his first Australian performance in 12 years.

Also on Wednesday, Fogerty posted a video to Instagram, in which he dedicated an acoustic rendition of the CCR classic “Bad Moon Rising" to his Australian fans, pledging to make his way to Australia "very soon."

