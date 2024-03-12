John Fogerty Reveals Tour Dates for 2024 in U.S. and Europe

John Fogerty is fixing up for a North American concert trek in June, August and September, with a handful of European stops in between. The Celebration tour will have more dates announced soon.

Former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontperson John Fogerty onstage in 2008.

The 78-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be supported by the equally legendary George Thorogood & the Destroyers on the first half of the leg, while Shane and Tyler Fogerty's band Hearty Har will open for all dates, as well as supporting their father in his backing band. The road to these dates was handed a serious setback when, according to Fogerty, he was caught "blindsided" by his cancellation at the Country Fest Queensland, scheduled for Mar. 27 in Australia. Billed as his first Oz appearance in nearly 12 years, the organizers announced on Feb. 27 that his services were no longer needed. The festival announced that "due to unforeseen circumstances, John Fogerty will no longer be attending. We are working hard on a revised lineup and will have more information coming soon." But the organization's explanations were cast into doubt when Fogerty himself took to his Instagram account to give his side of the story.

Fogerty raising the roof in Sweden, July 2019.

"Well, I can tell you, my friends, I was not the reason for the 'unforeseen circumstances,'" the singer said that same day. "I was ready to come down there and excited to celebrate getting my songs back with all of you. Look for a further statement from me later today." The festival retorted in a follow-up social media post claiming that its negotiations with Fogerty "did not reach a final outcome, resulting in negotiations ceasing." The statement also added that the matter will come before the Supreme Court of Queensland in mid-March, and that it would have no further comment until then.

Creedence Clearwater Revival "Down On The Corner" on The Ed Sullivan Show

This will be the first time that Fogerty is playing his legendary CCR material since acquiring the majority rights of his back catalog in January 2023. According to Fogerty's website, "For years, the copyrights to Fogerty's classic songs were the property of Saul Zaentz, the owner of Fantasy Records, who sold the label and its publishing portfolio to the former Concord Music Group in 1995. Fogerty, who extricated himself from Fantasy in 1974, re-signed with the label upon its purchase by Concord." But with the help of his wife and manager Julie, Fogerty – with the help of several industry partners – obtain not only U.S. but worldwide rights to such songs as "Down On The Corner," "Proud Mary" and "Fortunate Son" that had been withheld from Fogerty for nearly 50 years. Concord President Bob Valentine declared in part, "We're profoundly grateful that John has agreed to partner with Concord to re-invigorate his catalog for the remaining worldwide copyrights on the share of these songs that we will retain inclusive of the iconic CCR recordings. We look forward to what the future holds for John and will be thrilled to be a part of it."

Check out Fogerty's full concert dates below: June 2 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park June 4 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium June 5 - Raleigh, NC - Ted Hat Amphitheater June 7 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion June 8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain June 9 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live June 11 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center June 12 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center June 14 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts June 15 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center June 16 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun June 19 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion June 20 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood Music Center July 12 - Weert, NL - Bospop Festival 2024 July 13 - Zottegem, BE - Rock Zottegem 2024 July 16 - Lucca, IT - Lucca Summer Festival July 18 - Saint Julien en Genevois - FR Guitar en Scene August 26 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre September 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah State Fair

