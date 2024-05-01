John Lennon and Alice Cooper Feature in the New Documentary ‘Revival69: The Concert That Rocked The World’ - Watch the Trailer Now

It’s not necessarily a date that anyone other than diehard Beatlemaniacs have committed to memory, but September 13, 1969 was a pretty big moment in music history: it was the date of the Toronto Rock and Roll Revival, a 12-hour festival which also served as an opportunity for John Lennon to deliver the live debut of the Plastic Ono Band. The story of this iconic concert event has been captured in a new documentary: REVIVAL69: The Concert That Rocked the World, directed by Ron Chapman and executive-produced by Chris Hegedus, Frazer Pennebaker, Kirk D'Amico, and the late but still legendary documentarian D. A. Pennebaker, who was present at the festival and - as ever - armed with a camera. You may already be aware that Pennebaker released his own film at the time, Sweet Toronto, a.k.a. John Lennon and the Plastic Ono Band: Live in Toronto, but that was a decidedly Lennon-centric concert film, whereas REVIVAL69 places the festival in a historical context.

Source: Greenwich Entertainment The official movie poster for 'REVIVAL69: The Concert That Rocked the World.'

Source: Greenwich Entertainment A shot of Alice Cooper in mid-performance during the 1969 Toronto Rock and Roll Revival.

After reading the press release, there's little question that the film will easily sway potential viewers with its promises of containing "once-in-a-lifetime moments...like Jim Morrison admiring Chuck Berry’s performance from side-stage, or Alice Cooper backing ‘50s icon Gene Vincent before launching into his own raucous solo show. But perhaps most remarkable is the debut of The Plastic Ono Band, and how two Canadian kids in their early 20s came to organize John Lennon’s first major performance outside the Beatles." Oh, yes, and there's also a story about Alice Cooper finding himself with an unexpected onstage guest...

Interviewees in the film include the Doors' Robby Krieger, Alice Cooper, co-organizer John Brower, Klaus Voorman and Alan White, along with a few folks who were in attendance, including Geddy Lee, Robert Christgau, Claudja Barry and Shep Gordon. You can watch the trailer below, which will doubtlessly serve to keep you properly jazzed until the film's release, which is set for June 28 through Greenwich Entertainment.

